Amenities

pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for Rent with a POOL in Riverside! - This home is located in the HEART OF RIVERSIDE Canyon Crest with a POOL & SPA, walking distance to Elementary School. Photos coming soon, available for showing on April 4th, 2020. For any questions contact Henry at 909-510-7796 or Stefany at 909-724-9163.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5630341)