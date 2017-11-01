All apartments in Riverside
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

4255 Gardenridge Court

4255 Gardenridge Court · (949) 295-6278
Location

4255 Gardenridge Court, Riverside, CA 92505
La Sierra

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2086 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Two Master suite, 3 baths, 2 extra bedrooms total of 4 bedrooms. 2086 sq ft. Totally upgraded, neutral colors, blinds, fans, tiles, fireplace, stainless steal look in kitchen, Microwave & dishwasher & Oven; Separate Laundry Area; Direct access Double Car Garage with an opener, Family Room plus Bonus Room Upstairs with the Upstairs Master Suite. Property front the park side of Montecito homes. Security front door and back door. Fully landscape and Sprinklers Automated, Matured Trees Front & Rear Yard & Plants. Available now, Totally Clean. Property sits right in front of a beautiful park with circular sidewalk that encompasses the whole park. This park has a pavilion with picnic tables, play tots area with jungle gym, Bally-ball court.
owners may consider selling the property. Please call Agent/owner 949-295-6278 e. Dina Tennant lic: CAR_BRE 00454480 or text 949-295-6278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 Gardenridge Court have any available units?
4255 Gardenridge Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 Gardenridge Court have?
Some of 4255 Gardenridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 Gardenridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4255 Gardenridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 Gardenridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 4255 Gardenridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 4255 Gardenridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 4255 Gardenridge Court does offer parking.
Does 4255 Gardenridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4255 Gardenridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 Gardenridge Court have a pool?
No, 4255 Gardenridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4255 Gardenridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4255 Gardenridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 Gardenridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4255 Gardenridge Court has units with dishwashers.
