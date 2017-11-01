4255 Gardenridge Court

Amenities

Two Master suite, 3 baths, 2 extra bedrooms total of 4 bedrooms. 2086 sq ft. Totally upgraded, neutral colors, blinds, fans, tiles, fireplace, stainless steal look in kitchen, Microwave & dishwasher & Oven; Separate Laundry Area; Direct access Double Car Garage with an opener, Family Room plus Bonus Room Upstairs with the Upstairs Master Suite. Property front the park side of Montecito homes. Security front door and back door. Fully landscape and Sprinklers Automated, Matured Trees Front & Rear Yard & Plants. Available now, Totally Clean. Property sits right in front of a beautiful park with circular sidewalk that encompasses the whole park. This park has a pavilion with picnic tables, play tots area with jungle gym, Bally-ball court.

owners may consider selling the property. Please call Agent/owner 949-295-6278 e. Dina Tennant lic: CAR_BRE 00454480 or text 949-295-6278