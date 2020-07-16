3242 Winnebago

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RIVERSIDE Newly Updated 3+2 in Quiet Neighborhood! Available NOW! - Vaulted ceilings in the formal entry into the bright, spacious living room with focal point fireplace. kitchen with ample cabinets and counter top space, oak wood cabinetry and large eat in family/dining area. French doors lead to the backyard which offers low maintenance landscaping and fruit trees. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, updated master bathroom, two ample additional bedrooms, laundry room, and two car attached garage with direct access. Convenient to local shopping malls, dining, entertainment, schools, and the 91 freeway making it an ideal location for commuters! www.utopiamanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5523434)