All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 3242 Winnebago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
3242 Winnebago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

3242 Winnebago

3242 Winnebago Street · (909) 375-1111 ext. 1167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
La Sierra South
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3242 Winnebago Street, Riverside, CA 92503
La Sierra South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3242 Winnebago · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RIVERSIDE Newly Updated 3+2 in Quiet Neighborhood! Available NOW! - Vaulted ceilings in the formal entry into the bright, spacious living room with focal point fireplace. kitchen with ample cabinets and counter top space, oak wood cabinetry and large eat in family/dining area. French doors lead to the backyard which offers low maintenance landscaping and fruit trees. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, updated master bathroom, two ample additional bedrooms, laundry room, and two car attached garage with direct access. Convenient to local shopping malls, dining, entertainment, schools, and the 91 freeway making it an ideal location for commuters! www.utopiamanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5523434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Winnebago have any available units?
3242 Winnebago has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 Winnebago have?
Some of 3242 Winnebago's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 Winnebago currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Winnebago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Winnebago pet-friendly?
No, 3242 Winnebago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 3242 Winnebago offer parking?
Yes, 3242 Winnebago offers parking.
Does 3242 Winnebago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Winnebago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Winnebago have a pool?
No, 3242 Winnebago does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Winnebago have accessible units?
No, 3242 Winnebago does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Winnebago have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Winnebago does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3242 Winnebago?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr
Riverside, CA 92508
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St
Riverside, CA 92505
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl
Riverside, CA 92504
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd
Riverside, CA 92503
Windwood
1120 W Linden St
Riverside, CA 92507
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92503

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Apartments with GymsRiverside Luxury Places
Riverside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityLa Sierra
RamonaDowntown Riverside
Mission GroveLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity