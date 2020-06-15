2361 Gonzaga Lane

Amenities

This recently updated 3 bed/2 bath townhome in the University Greens community is available for rent!



This townhome is located in a gated community and has an attached garage! It is located very close to UCR, Downtown Riverside and the 60 freeway. The complex also has a pool and lots of open areas.



The townhome is located on the second floor above the attached garage. It has a large patio at the entry. The home opens up to a large living area and kitchen with an attached dining area. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom.



The townhome also has washer and dryer hookups in the unit with washer and dryer included in the rent! Central heat and air, upgraded hard flooring and fresh paint make this a very desirable rental!



Included with the rent: washer and dryer and refrigerator.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



To schedule a showing or apply, visit 123mesa.com.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

4193 Flat Rock Rd, Ste 228

Riverside, CA 92505

(951) 223-9923