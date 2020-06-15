All apartments in Riverside
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:31 PM

2361 Gonzaga Lane

2361 Gonzaga Lane · (909) 403-7521
Location

2361 Gonzaga Lane, Riverside, CA 92507
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This recently updated 3 bed/2 bath townhome in the University Greens community is available for rent!

This townhome is located in a gated community and has an attached garage! It is located very close to UCR, Downtown Riverside and the 60 freeway. The complex also has a pool and lots of open areas.

The townhome is located on the second floor above the attached garage. It has a large patio at the entry. The home opens up to a large living area and kitchen with an attached dining area. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom.

The townhome also has washer and dryer hookups in the unit with washer and dryer included in the rent! Central heat and air, upgraded hard flooring and fresh paint make this a very desirable rental!

Included with the rent: washer and dryer and refrigerator.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

To schedule a showing or apply, visit 123mesa.com.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
4193 Flat Rock Rd, Ste 228
Riverside, CA 92505
(951) 223-9923

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 Gonzaga Lane have any available units?
2361 Gonzaga Lane has a unit available for $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2361 Gonzaga Lane have?
Some of 2361 Gonzaga Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 Gonzaga Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2361 Gonzaga Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 Gonzaga Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 Gonzaga Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2361 Gonzaga Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2361 Gonzaga Lane does offer parking.
Does 2361 Gonzaga Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2361 Gonzaga Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 Gonzaga Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2361 Gonzaga Lane has a pool.
Does 2361 Gonzaga Lane have accessible units?
No, 2361 Gonzaga Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 Gonzaga Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2361 Gonzaga Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
