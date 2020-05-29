19891 Lazy Trail

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities putting green garage

Beautiful Riverside home available for rent featuring 5 bedrooms, four bathrooms, separate living room, dining room, family room. Huge kitchen open to family room. Wood shutters on the windows and patio door. Large master suite with his and hers walk in closets, dual vanities and separate Jacuzzi tub and shower stall. There are three other bedrooms and a junior suite with its own bathroom. There is also a loft with built in office furniture for a home office. This home has a three car garage, extra wide driveway, and the backyard features a putting green and horseshoe pit. Call today to make an appointment to view the property!