Riverside, CA
19891 Lazy Trail
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:07 PM

19891 Lazy Trail

19891 Lazy Trail · (951) 892-8513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19891 Lazy Trail, Riverside, CA 92508
Orangecrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
putting green
garage
Beautiful Riverside home available for rent featuring 5 bedrooms, four bathrooms, separate living room, dining room, family room. Huge kitchen open to family room. Wood shutters on the windows and patio door. Large master suite with his and hers walk in closets, dual vanities and separate Jacuzzi tub and shower stall. There are three other bedrooms and a junior suite with its own bathroom. There is also a loft with built in office furniture for a home office. This home has a three car garage, extra wide driveway, and the backyard features a putting green and horseshoe pit. Call today to make an appointment to view the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19891 Lazy Trail have any available units?
19891 Lazy Trail has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 19891 Lazy Trail have?
Some of 19891 Lazy Trail's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19891 Lazy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
19891 Lazy Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19891 Lazy Trail pet-friendly?
No, 19891 Lazy Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 19891 Lazy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 19891 Lazy Trail does offer parking.
Does 19891 Lazy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19891 Lazy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19891 Lazy Trail have a pool?
No, 19891 Lazy Trail does not have a pool.
Does 19891 Lazy Trail have accessible units?
No, 19891 Lazy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 19891 Lazy Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 19891 Lazy Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
