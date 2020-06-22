All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 1585 Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
1585 Country Club Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:01 AM

1585 Country Club Drive

1585 Country Club Drive · (951) 271-1325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Canyon Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1585 Country Club Drive, Riverside, CA 92506
Canyon Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Contact Natalia DeFratus for appointment 951-271-1325.
Well taken care of Canyon Crest pool home for rent, in highly desirable area of Riverside. Just in time for hot summer days.
Split-level Single Story House in established neighborhood with nice flowing floor plan. Oversized backyard with panoramic city view, large heated pool with diving board and jacuzzi (pool service included).Unique Landscaping.
Kitchen with stainless steel KitchenAid appliances opens to formal dining room. Indoor/Outdoor music intercom throughout the house, front gate buzzer Stained Glass Panels, Central AC/Heating, His-Hers Bathroom Vanities in Master, Walk-in Closet in Master, Detached Garage, Automated Sprinkler Timer with remote. Laundry room with hookups.
House centrally located within 60-, 215-, and 91-Freeways, near UCR, Cal Baptist Universities, Country Club golf course and Canyon Crest shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Country Club Drive have any available units?
1585 Country Club Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1585 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 1585 Country Club Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Country Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1585 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1585 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1585 Country Club Drive does offer parking.
Does 1585 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1585 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1585 Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 1585 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 1585 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1585 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1585 Country Club Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr
Riverside, CA 92508
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy
Riverside, CA 92503
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St
Riverside, CA 92507
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St
Riverside, CA 92501
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92503
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr
Riverside, CA 92507

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Luxury PlacesRiverside Pet Friendly Places
Riverside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityRamona
ArlanzaLa SierraDowntown Riverside
EastsideLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity