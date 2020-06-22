1585 Country Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Contact Natalia DeFratus for appointment 951-271-1325.

Well taken care of Canyon Crest pool home for rent, in highly desirable area of Riverside. Just in time for hot summer days.

Split-level Single Story House in established neighborhood with nice flowing floor plan. Oversized backyard with panoramic city view, large heated pool with diving board and jacuzzi (pool service included).Unique Landscaping.

Kitchen with stainless steel KitchenAid appliances opens to formal dining room. Indoor/Outdoor music intercom throughout the house, front gate buzzer Stained Glass Panels, Central AC/Heating, His-Hers Bathroom Vanities in Master, Walk-in Closet in Master, Detached Garage, Automated Sprinkler Timer with remote. Laundry room with hookups.

House centrally located within 60-, 215-, and 91-Freeways, near UCR, Cal Baptist Universities, Country Club golf course and Canyon Crest shopping center.