Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

313 N. Broadway Ave. #4

313 N Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

313 N Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Spacious 3-bedroom Townhome in Redondo Beach - OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY 2/29/20 @ 12-12:30PM.
Please call our office at (310) 793-9500 if you would like to attend.

3-Bedroom split-level home located in Redondo Beach.
2 1/2 Baths
Large Bonus Room!
Home has been newly painted
Spacious living room with fireplace
Washer & Dryer Hookups
Dining Room
Private Patio and Balcony
Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space
Master bedroom includes walk-in closet.
The master bathroom has a large whirlpool tub and freestanding shower.
Refinished Hardwood Floors
2-Car Garage
Owner pays for Water and Trash

Apply Online Today [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5463926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

