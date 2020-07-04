All apartments in Redondo Beach
208 Avenue H

Location

208 Avenue H, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL $250.00 OFF RENT - ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM THE BEACH!!! Beautiful complex in South Redondo. This Must-See complex is walking distance to Rivera villages exceptional restaurants, shops & services!!! You do not want to miss this great opportunity! The units also come with private garages!.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Balcony/Patio, Private Garage, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=350

IT490423 - IT49MM350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Avenue H have any available units?
208 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 208 Avenue H have?
Some of 208 Avenue H's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
208 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Avenue H pet-friendly?
No, 208 Avenue H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 208 Avenue H offer parking?
Yes, 208 Avenue H offers parking.
Does 208 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 208 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 208 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 208 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Avenue H have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Avenue H does not have units with air conditioning.

