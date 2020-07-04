208 Avenue H

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL $250.00 OFF RENT - ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM THE BEACH!!! Beautiful complex in South Redondo. This Must-See complex is walking distance to Rivera villages exceptional restaurants, shops & services!!! You do not want to miss this great opportunity! The units also come with private garages!.
.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Balcony/Patio, Private Garage, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=350
IT490423 - IT49MM350