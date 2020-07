Amenities

Beautiful home in the highly desirable Tijeras Creek Golf Community! This well maintained home has tremendous curb appeal & located in a cul-de-sac location. Open floorplan with lots of upgrades throughout, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and a 3 car garage with ample storage! Enjoy the pool & spa as you relax in your private backyard. Association amenities include pool, spa, sport courts, tennis, club house & BBQ area. Come take a look!