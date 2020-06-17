80 Calle de Los Ninos

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Awesome 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage W/ Spa Single Family Home in Rancho Santa Margarita



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday, September 27th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM.

There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



Dual Masters

Each Bedroom has own bathroom

SPA

Fresh new paint

2 Car Attached Garage

Wood laminate flooring in living room

Ceiling Fans

Newer Central heat/AC

Outdoor Patio

Close to Parks, Food & Shopping

Spa Service included with Rent

Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer for Sale - Cheap!



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,295 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE5080564)