80 Calle de Los Ninos

Awesome 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage W/ Spa Single Family Home in Rancho Santa Margarita - Awesome 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage W/ Spa Single Family Home in Los Abanicos Rancho Santa Margarita
Dual Masters
Each Bedroom has own bathroom
SPA
Fresh new paint
2 Car Attached Garage
Wood laminate flooring in living room
Ceiling Fans
Newer Central heat/AC
Outdoor Patio
Close to Parks, Food & Shopping
Spa Service included with Rent
Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer for Sale - Cheap!
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,295 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
