75 Via Pausa

Beautiful RSM Condo Available Now! - Welcome home to your gorgeous upstairs condo in Rancho Santa Margarita with a view of Tijeras Creek Golf Course!! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is light, bright and cheery featuring vaulted ceilings, newer carpet, and a private deck. Lots of natural light throughout, ceiling fans and a cozy fireplace. Includes a 1 car detached garage, a carport and a parking permit for an extra parking spot. Newer refrigerator, washer/dryer and microwave are included. Amenities include 2 swimming pools, spa, private gym, BBQ areas and playgrounds. Great location and close to walking/hiking trails. Don't forget about the beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita Lake with Beach Club and numerous parks and events all year round. Walk to award winning Arroyo Vista Elementary School (K-8). Small/medium (under 35 pounds) size dog would be OK. No more than 2 pets allowed. No smoking



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5323698)