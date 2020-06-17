All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 75 Via Pausa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
75 Via Pausa
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

75 Via Pausa

75 Via Pausa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

75 Via Pausa, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful RSM Condo Available Now! - Welcome home to your gorgeous upstairs condo in Rancho Santa Margarita with a view of Tijeras Creek Golf Course!! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is light, bright and cheery featuring vaulted ceilings, newer carpet, and a private deck. Lots of natural light throughout, ceiling fans and a cozy fireplace. Includes a 1 car detached garage, a carport and a parking permit for an extra parking spot. Newer refrigerator, washer/dryer and microwave are included. Amenities include 2 swimming pools, spa, private gym, BBQ areas and playgrounds. Great location and close to walking/hiking trails. Don't forget about the beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita Lake with Beach Club and numerous parks and events all year round. Walk to award winning Arroyo Vista Elementary School (K-8). Small/medium (under 35 pounds) size dog would be OK. No more than 2 pets allowed. No smoking

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5323698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Via Pausa have any available units?
75 Via Pausa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Via Pausa have?
Some of 75 Via Pausa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Via Pausa currently offering any rent specials?
75 Via Pausa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Via Pausa pet-friendly?
No, 75 Via Pausa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 75 Via Pausa offer parking?
Yes, 75 Via Pausa offers parking.
Does 75 Via Pausa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Via Pausa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Via Pausa have a pool?
Yes, 75 Via Pausa has a pool.
Does 75 Via Pausa have accessible units?
No, 75 Via Pausa does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Via Pausa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Via Pausa has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego