Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

A must see! - This is a stunning condominium, int the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita (in the community of Tierra Seguro) It has vaulted ceilings with a wonderful skylight that gives the home a bright and spacious fell. Enjoy the updated counters in the kitchen and the beautiful wood floors. Walk out to your enchanting patio to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or a evening refreshment. The nice sized two bedrooms with their own bathroom and off the master another patio to enjoy. The kitchen bar next to the dining area which meanders into the living room with the cozy fireplace. With a inside laundry room. The garage with plenty of built in cabinets. you are a short walk away from the beautiful pool. Shopping is minutes away, so close to the 241 toll roads. Walking distance to Melinda Heights Elementary School! A must see!



No Pets Allowed



