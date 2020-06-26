45 Leonado

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

RSM Beauty! Desirable Bel Flora Tract. This lovely 1 bedroom home is drenched in natural light. Brand new paint, Brand new inside Washer/Dryer. Stainless Refrigerator, Gas Stove and Microwave. Granite counters, tons of cabinets and counter space. Bedroom has 2 large closets, one with organizers. Dual Vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Location is superb facing the interior green belt with private patio. 1 dedicated Carport spot and ample guest parking. Nearby all services, easy access to the 5 and 241 Tollroad and just a short distance from beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita Lake. Small dog or cat allowed with additional deposit. SIMPLY PERFECT!