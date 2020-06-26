All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
45 Leonado
45 Leonado

45 Leonado · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
SAMLARC
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
Location

45 Leonado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
RSM Beauty! Desirable Bel Flora Tract. This lovely 1 bedroom home is drenched in natural light. Brand new paint, Brand new inside Washer/Dryer. Stainless Refrigerator, Gas Stove and Microwave. Granite counters, tons of cabinets and counter space. Bedroom has 2 large closets, one with organizers. Dual Vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Location is superb facing the interior green belt with private patio. 1 dedicated Carport spot and ample guest parking. Nearby all services, easy access to the 5 and 241 Tollroad and just a short distance from beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita Lake. Small dog or cat allowed with additional deposit. SIMPLY PERFECT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Leonado have any available units?
45 Leonado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Leonado have?
Some of 45 Leonado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Leonado currently offering any rent specials?
45 Leonado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Leonado pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Leonado is pet friendly.
Does 45 Leonado offer parking?
Yes, 45 Leonado offers parking.
Does 45 Leonado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Leonado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Leonado have a pool?
No, 45 Leonado does not have a pool.
Does 45 Leonado have accessible units?
No, 45 Leonado does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Leonado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Leonado has units with dishwashers.
