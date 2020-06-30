All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

37 Morning Glory

37 Morning Glory · No Longer Available
Location

37 Morning Glory, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautifully Upgraded Town Home 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Sonoma Court RSM - This Beautifully upgraded End Unit, 2 Story Town Home is located in the Sonoma Court Community, Rancho Santa Margarita.
Kitchen has granite counters, new floors, upgraded white cabinets, newer stainless appliances, refrigerator included, open bar area with seating and open to the dining room, custom coffee bar in dining room! Large balcony off the kitchen, great for entertaining! Living room has open floor plan and open to the kitchen, lots of windows, very bright and open. Fireplace, Custom shelves next to fireplace.Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and slider to a 2nd balcony, walk in closet. Double sinks in master bathroom. 2nd bedroom is good size and lots of light. New floors in 2nd bath. Stack-able Washer & Dryer included. A/C, Over sized 2 car garage, great for a Man Cave!! Community Pool, plenty of guest parking! Home is a Smart Home and is linked to your cell phone. Adjust the A/C remotely and have a cool house to come home to in those Summer months! Rancho Santa Margarita Lake just down the street. Fishing, evening strolls, great place for kids! Schedule viewing now, will not last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5629907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Morning Glory have any available units?
37 Morning Glory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Morning Glory have?
Some of 37 Morning Glory's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Morning Glory currently offering any rent specials?
37 Morning Glory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Morning Glory pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Morning Glory is pet friendly.
Does 37 Morning Glory offer parking?
Yes, 37 Morning Glory offers parking.
Does 37 Morning Glory have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Morning Glory offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Morning Glory have a pool?
Yes, 37 Morning Glory has a pool.
Does 37 Morning Glory have accessible units?
No, 37 Morning Glory does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Morning Glory have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Morning Glory does not have units with dishwashers.

