37 Morning Glory

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking pool garage guest parking

Beautifully Upgraded Town Home 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Sonoma Court RSM - This Beautifully upgraded End Unit, 2 Story Town Home is located in the Sonoma Court Community, Rancho Santa Margarita.

Kitchen has granite counters, new floors, upgraded white cabinets, newer stainless appliances, refrigerator included, open bar area with seating and open to the dining room, custom coffee bar in dining room! Large balcony off the kitchen, great for entertaining! Living room has open floor plan and open to the kitchen, lots of windows, very bright and open. Fireplace, Custom shelves next to fireplace.Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and slider to a 2nd balcony, walk in closet. Double sinks in master bathroom. 2nd bedroom is good size and lots of light. New floors in 2nd bath. Stack-able Washer & Dryer included. A/C, Over sized 2 car garage, great for a Man Cave!! Community Pool, plenty of guest parking! Home is a Smart Home and is linked to your cell phone. Adjust the A/C remotely and have a cool house to come home to in those Summer months! Rancho Santa Margarita Lake just down the street. Fishing, evening strolls, great place for kids! Schedule viewing now, will not last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5629907)