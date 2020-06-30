32186 Fall River Road

Amenities

Nice location with Great School District!This amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home is in turn key condition. It's situated within the boundaries of the excellent schools of Robinson Elementary, RSM Intermediate, and Mission Viejo High School. Enter with vaulted ceiling, a large formal living room adjoined by a formal dining room on your left. You'll find travertine tile and wood flooring, and spiral staircase that create a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere. Spacious ownstair bedroom would enjoy the privacy with a seperated bathroom. Heading into the kitchen you'll find everything has been remodeled with granite counters, expanded walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, crown molding, mini desk, and stainless steel appliances. Full house water softner system! The kitchen opens to a cozy family room with fireplace and custom built in cabinets. Enjoy additional sqft in the conservatory sunroom to entertain your guests. At the top of your spiral staircase you'll love your spacious master bedroom with spacious deck, and remodeled master bath. Master bath is equipped with shower stall, deep tub with jets, two walk-in closets, makeup vanity, and dual sinks. Second bedroom is larger than average and has a double door closet.The back yard is also low to no maintenance. Enjoy the great views with privacy, custom BBQ, and water fountain in the backyard.