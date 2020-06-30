All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
32186 Fall River Road

Location

32186 Fall River Road, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Robinson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Nice location with Great School District!This amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home is in turn key condition. It's situated within the boundaries of the excellent schools of Robinson Elementary, RSM Intermediate, and Mission Viejo High School. Enter with vaulted ceiling, a large formal living room adjoined by a formal dining room on your left. You'll find travertine tile and wood flooring, and spiral staircase that create a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere. Spacious ownstair bedroom would enjoy the privacy with a seperated bathroom. Heading into the kitchen you'll find everything has been remodeled with granite counters, expanded walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, crown molding, mini desk, and stainless steel appliances. Full house water softner system! The kitchen opens to a cozy family room with fireplace and custom built in cabinets. Enjoy additional sqft in the conservatory sunroom to entertain your guests. At the top of your spiral staircase you'll love your spacious master bedroom with spacious deck, and remodeled master bath. Master bath is equipped with shower stall, deep tub with jets, two walk-in closets, makeup vanity, and dual sinks. Second bedroom is larger than average and has a double door closet.The back yard is also low to no maintenance. Enjoy the great views with privacy, custom BBQ, and water fountain in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32186 Fall River Road have any available units?
32186 Fall River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 32186 Fall River Road have?
Some of 32186 Fall River Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32186 Fall River Road currently offering any rent specials?
32186 Fall River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32186 Fall River Road pet-friendly?
No, 32186 Fall River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 32186 Fall River Road offer parking?
Yes, 32186 Fall River Road offers parking.
Does 32186 Fall River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32186 Fall River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32186 Fall River Road have a pool?
No, 32186 Fall River Road does not have a pool.
Does 32186 Fall River Road have accessible units?
No, 32186 Fall River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32186 Fall River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32186 Fall River Road has units with dishwashers.

