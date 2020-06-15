30 Cascada

Amenities

-Welcome home to the desirable community of Tierra Linda. This gorgeous home with a beautiful golf course views is ready for you to move in. Loca-ted at the end of a cul-de-sac with a full driveway you'll feel like you are in a detached home. Separate raised entry leads to the formal living with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room featured recessed lighting. Separate family room features a brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with recessed lighting, granite counters, upgraded appliances and designer cabinets. Master bedroom suite featuring a panoramic golf course view, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, spacious bathroom with dual sinks, and an oval tub. Oversized secondary bedrooms. Private location, yet centrally located, close to shopping and 241 Toll Road. Community features include California Distinguished Schools, Bell Tower Regional Community Center, O Neill Regional Park, General Thomas Riley Wilderness Park, Tijeras Creek Public Golf Course & Clubhouse, and more! Close to hiking and biking trails. Association includes a multitude of parks with tennis, pools, spa, sport courts, beach club, skate park, dog park, and more. Owner will consider short term rental based on a 6 month term for $4,000/month or a 3 month term for $4500/month. Prefers no pets but may consider one small dog. Call agent to see the property. Nicole Glazer McKee, 949-636-3659