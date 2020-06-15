All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
30 Cascada
Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:01 PM

30 Cascada

30 Cascada · (949) 636-3659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Cascada, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
-Welcome home to the desirable community of Tierra Linda. This gorgeous home with a beautiful golf course views is ready for you to move in. Loca-ted at the end of a cul-de-sac with a full driveway you'll feel like you are in a detached home. Separate raised entry leads to the formal living with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room featured recessed lighting. Separate family room features a brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with recessed lighting, granite counters, upgraded appliances and designer cabinets. Master bedroom suite featuring a panoramic golf course view, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, spacious bathroom with dual sinks, and an oval tub. Oversized secondary bedrooms. Private location, yet centrally located, close to shopping and 241 Toll Road. Community features include California Distinguished Schools, Bell Tower Regional Community Center, O Neill Regional Park, General Thomas Riley Wilderness Park, Tijeras Creek Public Golf Course & Clubhouse, and more! Close to hiking and biking trails. Association includes a multitude of parks with tennis, pools, spa, sport courts, beach club, skate park, dog park, and more. Owner will consider short term rental based on a 6 month term for $4,000/month or a 3 month term for $4500/month. Prefers no pets but may consider one small dog. Call agent to see the property. Nicole Glazer McKee, 949-636-3659

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Cascada have any available units?
30 Cascada has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Cascada have?
Some of 30 Cascada's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Cascada currently offering any rent specials?
30 Cascada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Cascada pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Cascada is pet friendly.
Does 30 Cascada offer parking?
No, 30 Cascada does not offer parking.
Does 30 Cascada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Cascada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Cascada have a pool?
Yes, 30 Cascada has a pool.
Does 30 Cascada have accessible units?
No, 30 Cascada does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Cascada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Cascada has units with dishwashers.
