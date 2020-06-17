25 Tierra Seguro

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful model perfect home with large yard located in the Melinda Heights area of RSM is move in ready! Lisa Dunn with Laurel Real Estate Resources presents this wonderful townhouse style condo. Enjoy the privacy, large back yard and the balcony off the master bedroom. Located near O'Neill park, Melinda Heights Elementary, Altisima park & pool as well as convenient access to the 241 toll road. Enjoy the holidays with the spacious living room with cozy "fire & ice" fireplace, TV wall mount for your convenience and plantation shutters. The spacious dining room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has all the upgrades you want, including granite counters & stainless appliances. Upstairs are dual master suites both with ceiling fans and granite topped vanities. Master has dual vanities, secondary has plantation shutters. Painted with decorator colors and gray toned wood laminate flooring carpet, this property looks like a model. Interior laundry room with additional storage space. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included! Looking for a long term tenant that takes pride in their home, as this property won't disappoint!