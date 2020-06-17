All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
25 Tierra Seguro

Location

25 Tierra Seguro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful model perfect home with large yard located in the Melinda Heights area of RSM is move in ready! Lisa Dunn with Laurel Real Estate Resources presents this wonderful townhouse style condo. Enjoy the privacy, large back yard and the balcony off the master bedroom. Located near O'Neill park, Melinda Heights Elementary, Altisima park & pool as well as convenient access to the 241 toll road. Enjoy the holidays with the spacious living room with cozy "fire & ice" fireplace, TV wall mount for your convenience and plantation shutters. The spacious dining room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has all the upgrades you want, including granite counters & stainless appliances. Upstairs are dual master suites both with ceiling fans and granite topped vanities. Master has dual vanities, secondary has plantation shutters. Painted with decorator colors and gray toned wood laminate flooring carpet, this property looks like a model. Interior laundry room with additional storage space. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included! Looking for a long term tenant that takes pride in their home, as this property won't disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Tierra Seguro have any available units?
25 Tierra Seguro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Tierra Seguro have?
Some of 25 Tierra Seguro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Tierra Seguro currently offering any rent specials?
25 Tierra Seguro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Tierra Seguro pet-friendly?
No, 25 Tierra Seguro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 25 Tierra Seguro offer parking?
Yes, 25 Tierra Seguro offers parking.
Does 25 Tierra Seguro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Tierra Seguro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Tierra Seguro have a pool?
Yes, 25 Tierra Seguro has a pool.
Does 25 Tierra Seguro have accessible units?
No, 25 Tierra Seguro does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Tierra Seguro have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Tierra Seguro does not have units with dishwashers.

