Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
22 Calle del Mar
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:33 AM

22 Calle del Mar

22 Calle Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

22 Calle Del Mar, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
22 Calle del Mar Available 04/19/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large, high ceiling living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining. The home features carpet and tile flooring throughout. Walking into the home, you are greeted with the warm natural light that seeps through the wide windows. The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, an oven, a built in microwave, a refrigerator, a double sink with a garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The kitchen is complete with a breakfast bar that is joined with the dining area. Going through the backdoor, the backyard provides ample space for entertaining plenty of guests and includes a grass area, as well as a covered patio. Moving upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms, each with large windows allowing for more natural light and fresh air. The expansive master bedroom boasts a large mirrored closet, ceiling fan, and a barn door leading to the private master bathroom with a double vanity. The washer and dryer sits in the hallway next to extra cabinets for storage. Also included is a newly installed water softener! This gorgeous home is seated in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita and is located near schools, dining, shopping, and other entertainment. Access to community pool! Landscaper included. Attached 2 car garage. Tenants responsible for utilities. Pets okay, upon approval.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE4795046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Calle del Mar have any available units?
22 Calle del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Calle del Mar have?
Some of 22 Calle del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Calle del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
22 Calle del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Calle del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Calle del Mar is pet friendly.
Does 22 Calle del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 22 Calle del Mar offers parking.
Does 22 Calle del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Calle del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Calle del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 22 Calle del Mar has a pool.
Does 22 Calle del Mar have accessible units?
No, 22 Calle del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Calle del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Calle del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
