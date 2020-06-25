Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

22 Calle del Mar Available 04/19/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large, high ceiling living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining. The home features carpet and tile flooring throughout. Walking into the home, you are greeted with the warm natural light that seeps through the wide windows. The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, an oven, a built in microwave, a refrigerator, a double sink with a garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The kitchen is complete with a breakfast bar that is joined with the dining area. Going through the backdoor, the backyard provides ample space for entertaining plenty of guests and includes a grass area, as well as a covered patio. Moving upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms, each with large windows allowing for more natural light and fresh air. The expansive master bedroom boasts a large mirrored closet, ceiling fan, and a barn door leading to the private master bathroom with a double vanity. The washer and dryer sits in the hallway next to extra cabinets for storage. Also included is a newly installed water softener! This gorgeous home is seated in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita and is located near schools, dining, shopping, and other entertainment. Access to community pool! Landscaper included. Attached 2 car garage. Tenants responsible for utilities. Pets okay, upon approval.



DRE# 01197438



(RLNE4795046)