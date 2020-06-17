20712 Porter Ranch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Single Family Home-Detached - Property Id: 127263



Please note that photos were taken prior to last tenant's occupancy and the carpet color was changed to what is shown on Staircase last photo.



Trabuco Canyon Mediterranean Home, 2500 sq. ft., 4BD, 3BA, plus an office, fireplace, marble floors, pool w/waterfall/spa, mountain views, gated private entry, 3 car garage, pool/garden maintenance included. Long term lease 1-2 years preferred.



Property is currently occupied! Please do not disturb tenants!

