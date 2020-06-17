All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Location

20712 Porter Ranch Road, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Trabuco Highlands

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Single Family Home-Detached - Property Id: 127263

Please note that photos were taken prior to last tenant's occupancy and the carpet color was changed to what is shown on Staircase last photo.

Trabuco Canyon Mediterranean Home, 2500 sq. ft., 4BD, 3BA, plus an office, fireplace, marble floors, pool w/waterfall/spa, mountain views, gated private entry, 3 car garage, pool/garden maintenance included. Long term lease 1-2 years preferred.

Property is currently occupied! Please do not disturb tenants!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127263p
Property Id 127263

(RLNE5013796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20712 Porter Ranch Road have any available units?
20712 Porter Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 20712 Porter Ranch Road have?
Some of 20712 Porter Ranch Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20712 Porter Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
20712 Porter Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20712 Porter Ranch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 20712 Porter Ranch Road is pet friendly.
Does 20712 Porter Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 20712 Porter Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 20712 Porter Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20712 Porter Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20712 Porter Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 20712 Porter Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 20712 Porter Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 20712 Porter Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20712 Porter Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20712 Porter Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
