Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location of Rancho Santa Margarita. The living room has a cozy fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings. The kitchen has a lot of storage plus a large separate entry. The master bedroom has a dual sink with vanity. The two car garage attached for direct access and has the laundry area. New floor. New stove. A must see to appreciate.