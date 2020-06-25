All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
19 Santa Isabel
Last updated May 13 2019 at 2:05 PM

19 Santa Isabel

19 Santa Isabel · No Longer Available
Location

19 Santa Isabel, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
LEASE - Panoramic VIEW HOME just arrived on the Rental MARKET!!! Fantastic Single-Story Three Bedroom, Two Bath Detached Home situated on an elevated Cul-de-Sac street in a beautiful location in Rancho Santa Margarita. This is truly a unique part of town as it is perched up in the hills with views of the surrounding hills from the front and backyard. The interior is Light & Bright from all aspects of the home. Including the Living Room, Open Kitchen and Family Room. Perfect home to connect with others in the kitchen as the large countertop provides a place for stools to pull up to chat or eat as the chef cooks away! Enjoy the benefits of an Indoor Laundry Room, 2-Car Attached Garage, Walk-In Master Closet, Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom. Plus, added Attic Storage. Enjoy Sunset Views from your Master Bedroom or private yard and patio. Snuggle up to a Cozy Fireplace in the Family Room or enjoy a nice breeze from the backyard. Upscale neighborhood with access to community pools, tennis courts, RSM Lake and beach club, parks, and hiking trails. Excellent school system and easy access to the 241 Transportation Corridor, shopping, great restaurants, and the renowned Tiejeras Creek golf and country club nearby and so much more...This is a Lease you won't want to pass up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Santa Isabel have any available units?
19 Santa Isabel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Santa Isabel have?
Some of 19 Santa Isabel's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Santa Isabel currently offering any rent specials?
19 Santa Isabel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Santa Isabel pet-friendly?
No, 19 Santa Isabel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 19 Santa Isabel offer parking?
Yes, 19 Santa Isabel offers parking.
Does 19 Santa Isabel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Santa Isabel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Santa Isabel have a pool?
Yes, 19 Santa Isabel has a pool.
Does 19 Santa Isabel have accessible units?
No, 19 Santa Isabel does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Santa Isabel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Santa Isabel has units with dishwashers.
