19 Santa Isabel

LEASE - Panoramic VIEW HOME just arrived on the Rental MARKET!!! Fantastic Single-Story Three Bedroom, Two Bath Detached Home situated on an elevated Cul-de-Sac street in a beautiful location in Rancho Santa Margarita. This is truly a unique part of town as it is perched up in the hills with views of the surrounding hills from the front and backyard. The interior is Light & Bright from all aspects of the home. Including the Living Room, Open Kitchen and Family Room. Perfect home to connect with others in the kitchen as the large countertop provides a place for stools to pull up to chat or eat as the chef cooks away! Enjoy the benefits of an Indoor Laundry Room, 2-Car Attached Garage, Walk-In Master Closet, Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom. Plus, added Attic Storage. Enjoy Sunset Views from your Master Bedroom or private yard and patio. Snuggle up to a Cozy Fireplace in the Family Room or enjoy a nice breeze from the backyard. Upscale neighborhood with access to community pools, tennis courts, RSM Lake and beach club, parks, and hiking trails. Excellent school system and easy access to the 241 Transportation Corridor, shopping, great restaurants, and the renowned Tiejeras Creek golf and country club nearby and so much more...This is a Lease you won't want to pass up!