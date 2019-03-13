All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

17 Columbine

17 Columbine · No Longer Available
Location

17 Columbine, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
4 bedroom plus downstairs den could be used as a 5th bedroom, 4 bath home located in the esteemed gated community of Dove Canyon. This 3,000 sqft home offers an remarkable floor plan. As you walk in the front entrance you will enter the main living room that flows directly into the and dining area. You will enjoy the gourmet kitchen that offers white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The family room offers an amazing view of the backyard and fireplace. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet, and all bedrooms are over sized. Two bedrooms offer their own en-suite bathroom and two share a jack-in-jill bath. The best part of all, each closet contains built-in organizers! The garage is exceptionally large 2 car with built in storage. Dove Canyon is one of the most highly sought after communities in South Orange County offering many amenities such as great parks, hiking trails, Jack Nicklaus golf course, and a community center with tennis courts, Jr. Olympic size pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Columbine have any available units?
17 Columbine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Columbine have?
Some of 17 Columbine's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Columbine currently offering any rent specials?
17 Columbine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Columbine pet-friendly?
No, 17 Columbine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 17 Columbine offer parking?
Yes, 17 Columbine offers parking.
Does 17 Columbine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Columbine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Columbine have a pool?
Yes, 17 Columbine has a pool.
Does 17 Columbine have accessible units?
No, 17 Columbine does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Columbine have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Columbine does not have units with dishwashers.
