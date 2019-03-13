17 Columbine

Amenities

4 bedroom plus downstairs den could be used as a 5th bedroom, 4 bath home located in the esteemed gated community of Dove Canyon. This 3,000 sqft home offers an remarkable floor plan. As you walk in the front entrance you will enter the main living room that flows directly into the and dining area. You will enjoy the gourmet kitchen that offers white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The family room offers an amazing view of the backyard and fireplace. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet, and all bedrooms are over sized. Two bedrooms offer their own en-suite bathroom and two share a jack-in-jill bath. The best part of all, each closet contains built-in organizers! The garage is exceptionally large 2 car with built in storage. Dove Canyon is one of the most highly sought after communities in South Orange County offering many amenities such as great parks, hiking trails, Jack Nicklaus golf course, and a community center with tennis courts, Jr. Olympic size pool and spa.