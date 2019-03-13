16 Pantano

Amenities
PRICE REDUCTION! Spacious unit overlooking the RSM Beach Club! - Spectacular views of the beach club and lake immediately behind this large upstairs unit. Featuring wood and tile flooring throughout, a nice fireplace, a modern kitchen open to the dining and living areas, and great views, this unit offers a master suite with 2 closets (one a walk-in), vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan, and dual sinks in the bathroom. The secondary bedroom is a good size, and there is a second full bathroom for its occupant. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all provided for tenant use without warranty. This property also comes with a 2 car garage (detatched)!
