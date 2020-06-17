All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
14 Tepolito
14 Tepolito

14 Tepolito · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
SAMLARC
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
Location

14 Tepolito, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in the Serenada neighborhood is picture-perfect and ready for immediate move-in. The Family room features a gas-burning fireplace, the Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a Breakfast Nook. Neutral tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Formal Living & Dining rooms. Spacious Master bathroom w/ walk-in closet; all bedrooms upstairs! 2 car garage with storage. Landscape maintenance is included in the lease. Located close to the 241 toll road & just a block from great restaurants, RSM lake, grocery stores & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Tepolito have any available units?
14 Tepolito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Tepolito have?
Some of 14 Tepolito's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Tepolito currently offering any rent specials?
14 Tepolito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Tepolito pet-friendly?
No, 14 Tepolito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 14 Tepolito offer parking?
Yes, 14 Tepolito offers parking.
Does 14 Tepolito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Tepolito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Tepolito have a pool?
No, 14 Tepolito does not have a pool.
Does 14 Tepolito have accessible units?
No, 14 Tepolito does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Tepolito have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Tepolito does not have units with dishwashers.

