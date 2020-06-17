14 Tepolito

Amenities

This beautiful 4Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in the Serenada neighborhood is picture-perfect and ready for immediate move-in. The Family room features a gas-burning fireplace, the Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a Breakfast Nook. Neutral tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Formal Living & Dining rooms. Spacious Master bathroom w/ walk-in closet; all bedrooms upstairs! 2 car garage with storage. Landscape maintenance is included in the lease. Located close to the 241 toll road & just a block from great restaurants, RSM lake, grocery stores & shopping.