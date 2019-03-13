All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
11 Briercliff

11 Briercliff · No Longer Available
Location

11 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A real charmer with custom upgrades throughout and a private back yard located in the exclusive 24 hour guard gated, golf club community of Dove Canyon! This spacious and open floor plan boasts 4 bedrooms each with their own private bath and a HUGE bonus room. One of the bedrooms is on the main level! Soaring ceilings are featured in the entry and living room. The freshly painted interior complements the white tall baseboards, window shutters and banister. The newly created gourmet kitchen boasts white and bright cabinetry, backsplash, Quartz counter tops, Thermador appliances, over-sized refrigerator, built in side by side Perlick wine fridges, pull-out spice racks, lazy susan corner, built-in trash and ample storage space. The kitchen opens to an over-sized family room with fireplace. A wet bar is conveniently located near both living and family room. The luxurious master suite opens to a private balcony, romantic fireplace and spa-like bathroom featuring walk-in shower, vanity area, Quartz counters, his and her sinks and closets with organizers. Two spacious secondary suites with California closet organizers and a large bonus room complete the 2nd level. This large and private yard offers a built-in barbecue, patio and grass areas. The attached 3 car garage features epoxy flooring and built-in cabinets. Celebrate the holidays in this perfect layout that showcases all your decorations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Briercliff have any available units?
11 Briercliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Briercliff have?
Some of 11 Briercliff's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Briercliff currently offering any rent specials?
11 Briercliff isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Briercliff pet-friendly?
No, 11 Briercliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 11 Briercliff offer parking?
Yes, 11 Briercliff does offer parking.
Does 11 Briercliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Briercliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Briercliff have a pool?
No, 11 Briercliff does not have a pool.
Does 11 Briercliff have accessible units?
No, 11 Briercliff does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Briercliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Briercliff has units with dishwashers.
