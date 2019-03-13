11 Briercliff

Amenities

A real charmer with custom upgrades throughout and a private back yard located in the exclusive 24 hour guard gated, golf club community of Dove Canyon! This spacious and open floor plan boasts 4 bedrooms each with their own private bath and a HUGE bonus room. One of the bedrooms is on the main level! Soaring ceilings are featured in the entry and living room. The freshly painted interior complements the white tall baseboards, window shutters and banister. The newly created gourmet kitchen boasts white and bright cabinetry, backsplash, Quartz counter tops, Thermador appliances, over-sized refrigerator, built in side by side Perlick wine fridges, pull-out spice racks, lazy susan corner, built-in trash and ample storage space. The kitchen opens to an over-sized family room with fireplace. A wet bar is conveniently located near both living and family room. The luxurious master suite opens to a private balcony, romantic fireplace and spa-like bathroom featuring walk-in shower, vanity area, Quartz counters, his and her sinks and closets with organizers. Two spacious secondary suites with California closet organizers and a large bonus room complete the 2nd level. This large and private yard offers a built-in barbecue, patio and grass areas. The attached 3 car garage features epoxy flooring and built-in cabinets. Celebrate the holidays in this perfect layout that showcases all your decorations!