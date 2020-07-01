10 Santa Nella

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Executive Home with no expense spared in a gated community conveniently located close to the toll roads. Large 5 bedroom home located on a Cul de Sac with a full bedroom and bath downstairs. Entry door leads you into the grand foyer with vaulted ceilings, chandelier, marble inlay floors and sweeping staircase. Beautiful open living room/ dining room concept leading to a remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite, high end Bosch stainless steel appliances, 2 lacy susans and pantry with pull out shelving. Kitchen opens to light and bright family room with built ins and a fire place. Large private back yard, perfect for entertaining and gardening. Upstairs you will find a stunning master retreat with onxy fireplace, ceiling fans, two walk in closets and private outdoor patio with nice views of the surrounding hills. Master bathroom is highly upgraded with granite, a separate shower with bench and tub with jacuzzi jets. Three additional bedrooms with one having its own bathroom. The other two Jack and Jill bedrooms share a common bathroom with two additional closet spaces. Nice open space currently being used as a home office, can easily be converted to a bonus room. Convenient upstairs laundry. 3 car attached garage.Come enjoy the privacy that this home offers and the proximity to California Distinguished schools of Arroyo Vista K-8 and Tesoro High School. Life doesn't get much better than this!