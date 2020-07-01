All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
10 Santa Nella

10 Santa Nella · No Longer Available
Location

10 Santa Nella, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Executive Home with no expense spared in a gated community conveniently located close to the toll roads. Large 5 bedroom home located on a Cul de Sac with a full bedroom and bath downstairs. Entry door leads you into the grand foyer with vaulted ceilings, chandelier, marble inlay floors and sweeping staircase. Beautiful open living room/ dining room concept leading to a remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite, high end Bosch stainless steel appliances, 2 lacy susans and pantry with pull out shelving. Kitchen opens to light and bright family room with built ins and a fire place. Large private back yard, perfect for entertaining and gardening. Upstairs you will find a stunning master retreat with onxy fireplace, ceiling fans, two walk in closets and private outdoor patio with nice views of the surrounding hills. Master bathroom is highly upgraded with granite, a separate shower with bench and tub with jacuzzi jets. Three additional bedrooms with one having its own bathroom. The other two Jack and Jill bedrooms share a common bathroom with two additional closet spaces. Nice open space currently being used as a home office, can easily be converted to a bonus room. Convenient upstairs laundry. 3 car attached garage.Come enjoy the privacy that this home offers and the proximity to California Distinguished schools of Arroyo Vista K-8 and Tesoro High School. Life doesn't get much better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Santa Nella have any available units?
10 Santa Nella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Santa Nella have?
Some of 10 Santa Nella's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Santa Nella currently offering any rent specials?
10 Santa Nella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Santa Nella pet-friendly?
No, 10 Santa Nella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 10 Santa Nella offer parking?
Yes, 10 Santa Nella offers parking.
Does 10 Santa Nella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Santa Nella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Santa Nella have a pool?
No, 10 Santa Nella does not have a pool.
Does 10 Santa Nella have accessible units?
No, 10 Santa Nella does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Santa Nella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Santa Nella has units with dishwashers.

