0000 Santa Fe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS! Currently occupid until Mar 1, 2020. Rates vary based on season. This gorgeous fully furnished ocean view villa is perfectly situated on the Mesa to enjoy the most spectacular, unobstructed ocean and island views. With 2 bedrooms plus bonus media room with sleeper sofa and 3 full bathrooms, this Spanish-style townhome is immaculate. Featuring high end appliances, 2 car garage, air conditioning, exceptional furnishings, laundry room with washer/dryer, this property is very unique. Our ocean view villa is a place as relaxing as the first day of summer. Everyone is happy at this terrific prime location on the Mesa. Small dog considered.