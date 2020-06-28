All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 0000 Santa Fe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
0000 Santa Fe
Last updated November 25 2019 at 5:26 AM

0000 Santa Fe

0000 Santa Fe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

0000 Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS! Currently occupid until Mar 1, 2020. Rates vary based on season. This gorgeous fully furnished ocean view villa is perfectly situated on the Mesa to enjoy the most spectacular, unobstructed ocean and island views. With 2 bedrooms plus bonus media room with sleeper sofa and 3 full bathrooms, this Spanish-style townhome is immaculate. Featuring high end appliances, 2 car garage, air conditioning, exceptional furnishings, laundry room with washer/dryer, this property is very unique. Our ocean view villa is a place as relaxing as the first day of summer. Everyone is happy at this terrific prime location on the Mesa. Small dog considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 0000 Santa Fe have any available units?
0000 Santa Fe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 0000 Santa Fe have?
Some of 0000 Santa Fe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 0000 Santa Fe currently offering any rent specials?
0000 Santa Fe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 0000 Santa Fe pet-friendly?
Yes, 0000 Santa Fe is pet friendly.
Does 0000 Santa Fe offer parking?
Yes, 0000 Santa Fe offers parking.
Does 0000 Santa Fe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 0000 Santa Fe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 0000 Santa Fe have a pool?
No, 0000 Santa Fe does not have a pool.
Does 0000 Santa Fe have accessible units?
No, 0000 Santa Fe does not have accessible units.
Does 0000 Santa Fe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 0000 Santa Fe has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego