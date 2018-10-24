All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 3839 PIRATE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
3839 PIRATE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

3839 PIRATE Drive

3839 Pirate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3839 Pirate Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms is nestled by Forrestal Nature Preserve and above the Trump National Golf Club. This remodeled home is in a perfect location for hiking, biking, or just enjoying nature walks. There are ocean views from two rooms. It has a large living/dining area and family room that is connected to the kitchen and direct entry from a spacious 2 car enclosed garage. Laundry hookups in the garage. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. Palos Verdes schools and Ladera Linda Park moments away. Master bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom with dual sinks. Another 2 bedrooms are also on the second floor. Newly remodeled bathrooms. A guest bathroom is next to the breakfast/family room on the first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 PIRATE Drive have any available units?
3839 PIRATE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3839 PIRATE Drive have?
Some of 3839 PIRATE Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 PIRATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3839 PIRATE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 PIRATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3839 PIRATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3839 PIRATE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3839 PIRATE Drive offers parking.
Does 3839 PIRATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 PIRATE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 PIRATE Drive have a pool?
No, 3839 PIRATE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3839 PIRATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3839 PIRATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 PIRATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 PIRATE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles