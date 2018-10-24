3839 PIRATE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms is nestled by Forrestal Nature Preserve and above the Trump National Golf Club. This remodeled home is in a perfect location for hiking, biking, or just enjoying nature walks. There are ocean views from two rooms. It has a large living/dining area and family room that is connected to the kitchen and direct entry from a spacious 2 car enclosed garage. Laundry hookups in the garage. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. Palos Verdes schools and Ladera Linda Park moments away. Master bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom with dual sinks. Another 2 bedrooms are also on the second floor. Newly remodeled bathrooms. A guest bathroom is next to the breakfast/family room on the first floor.