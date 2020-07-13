132 Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA with pool

Apartment List
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,319
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28129 Ridgethorne Court
28129 Ridgethorne Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1978 sqft
LOVELY OCEAN & COASTLINE VIEW, SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Large bedrooms with high ceilings, living room with fireplace, sparkling clean, new laminate wood floor throughout the bedrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
3821 El Tesoro Place
3821 El Tesoro Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3559 sqft
GRAND EXECUTIVE HOME. Originally built in 1933 and extensively remodeled in 1990. This 3,559 Sq. Ft home sits Majestically above El Tesoro Canyon at the end of a quite cull-de-sac, with views of Los Angeles and L.A. Harbor.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5917 Armaga Spring Road
5917 Armaga Spring Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1071 sqft
Welcome home to this top-floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of tranquil Palos Verdes! This clean and spacious condo includes a private balcony and both bedrooms have attached bathrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
27902 Ridgebluff Court
27902 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Beautiful unit nicely situated across from the tennis court. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a family room/den downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. Newer paint and carpet.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28516 Vista Madera
28516 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1436 sqft
Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools District. Beautiful multi-level townhome in "The Courtyard" complex.Short distance to all shopping, schools, freeways.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28223 Ridgepoint Court
28223 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1950 sqft
This bright and beautiful multi-story 3-bedroom townhouse is located in the gated and quiet Mira Verde community. Enter through the front door foyer, a coat closet on the left, high-ceiling living room with fireplace to the right.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28603 Vista Madera
28603 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1455 sqft
This luxurious townhome is located in the highly sought after complex, "The Courtyards", a quiet resort-style community in Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located close to shopping and dining! Nestled down a quiet street away from the main road,

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
34 San Clemente Drive
34 San Clemente Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3750 sqft
View! View! View! Amazing estate on 1/2 acre lot with unobstructed Ocean and Catalina Island view.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
12 Calle Viento
12 Calle Viento, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,750
4891 sqft
Stunning Mediterranean home for lease in the coveted community of Oceanfront Estates! Enjoy the best of Palos Verdes while living in this beautiful home.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5987 Peacock Ridge Road
5987 Peacock Ridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the "heart of the Peninsula", this two-story, townhome-like end unit features two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Spacious light-filled living room and dining room with soaring ceilings, fireplace, patio, hardwood floors, new carpeting.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Palos Verdes
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills
1 Chestnut Lane
1 Chestnut Lane, Rolling Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,375
4142 sqft
5 Bedroom, Office, Family Room, 4.5 Bath, 4,142 sqft home on over 2 acre. Home improvements well underway!!!! Come back and take a look. Bathroom remodeled. Stone flooring removed and replaced with wood and travertine.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
635 PASEO DE LA PLAYA
635 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1371 sqft
Live life on vacation at Cote D'Azur Villas on the bluffs of Hollywood Riviera. This beachfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. Open the windows and check out amazing, panoramic beach views.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
2808 Via Neve
2808 Via Neve, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
5244 sqft
This spectacular lower Lunada Bay home features expansive 180-degree ocean views! It has beautifully versatile living spaces and is in a prime location for privacy as well as access to the community activities nearby.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
645 Paseo De La Playa
645 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1312 sqft
REAR CORNER PRIVATE UNIT - MEADOW / EUCALYPTUS AND OCEAN TREE FILTERED VIEWS , DUAL PANE WINDOW& SCREENS ,BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED 1 & 3/4 BATHS AND KITCHEN ( REFRIGERATOR -STOVE & DISHWASHER ) , WALL TO WALL CARPETS IN LIVING RM.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
1410 Dalmatia Drive
1410 Dalmatia Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1736 sqft
Welcome to Gardens Resort Like Living. Offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, good sized patio and two car garage. Brand New Installed Flooring In Living Room And All Bedrooms. Forced Air Heating and Air Conditioner.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
2316 Palos Verdes Drive W
2316 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1140 sqft
Great property in amazing Lunada Bay area.Prime location! Kitchen has brand new quartz countertops, dishwasher, electric stove, new custom wood cabinets, and new tile floor, custom lights, a new electrical panel in the unit, new water heater.

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
961 sqft
TEXT SCOTT FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWINGS: (310) 901-6603. KITCHEN WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED! Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.

July 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report. Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Palos Verdes rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rancho Palos Verdes rents decline sharply over the past month

Rancho Palos Verdes rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Palos Verdes stand at $3,897 for a one-bedroom apartment and $5,008 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Rancho Palos Verdes' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Palos Verdes

    As rents have increased slightly in Rancho Palos Verdes, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Palos Verdes is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Rancho Palos Verdes' median two-bedroom rent of $5,008 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rancho Palos Verdes' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Palos Verdes than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Rancho Palos Verdes is more than four-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

