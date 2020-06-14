125 Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA with garage

Apartment List
Rancho Palos Verdes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
Rancho Palos Verdes
11 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2640 Colt Road
2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 - Rent: $5,500 Per Month - Deposit: $8,000 - Credit Score 600 or Better - 5 Bedrooms - 4

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5203 Elkmont Drive
5203 Elkmont Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1434 sqft
Great Silver Spur neighborhood. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Tile entry way. Kitchen and spacious eating area with pantry cupboards, tile floors and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30523 Rue De La Pierre
30523 Rue De La Pierre, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
2647 sqft
Beautiful ocean view home featuring five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Located across from Point Vicente Elementary School and within walking distance of Golden Cove Center, this home is perfect for the family with school age children.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2139 W Rockinghorse Road
2139 Rocking Horse Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2522 sqft
Great family home conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries and more. This spacious 3 level home features bedrooms on different levels creating unique privacy.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
43 Hilltop Circle
43 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1913 sqft
Beautiful Corner End Unit located in the Prestigious "The Hill" gated townhouse community. Can sit outside on the front patio, relax and read while viewing queen's necklace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28191 Ridgecove Court S
28191 Ridgecove Court South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1476 sqft
Great Location! This very private 3 bedroom plus den is located in the desirable Ridgegate complex. Unit is located at the end of the cul-de-sac near the pool and spa and extra parking spaces.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
108 Spindrift Drive
108 Spindrift Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1669 sqft
For Lease!!! Beach living in Luxury! Spectacular modernized beach bungalow in the private and gated beach community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Live large and enjoy endless amounts of panoramic sunsets and beach life all in a place called home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30102 Via Rivera
30102 Via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2129 sqft
Great location , Walking distance to school, near shopping center! Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom one story house with 3 car garage! Great Price ! Lease price including washer, dryer and refrigerator !

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30057 Via Victoria
30057 Via Victoria, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$13,999
5557 sqft
Private and Gated Mediterranean Style home with beautiful ocean and Catalina views. Boasting approx. 5,550 SF living space with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, office and a theatre.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
7227 Crest Road
7227 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2691 sqft
Ocean View!!! Nestled in on the quiet Cul De Sac with maximum privacy this rare opportunity to make this house your home. The home boasts PANORAMIC Ocean view and view of Catalina Island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28035 Ridgebrook Court
28035 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
Get settled and ready for the new school year in the highly esteemed Palos Verdes Unified school district while living in this immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom town home with attached garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3189 sqft
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
31 Via Del Cielo
31 Via Del Cielo, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6008 sqft
Discover this Exquisite Mediterranean Home in the peaceful neighborhood of Oceanfront Estates. Rare Front Row Bluff Property “where the ocean meets land” with mesmerizing Ocean, Catalina, Santa Barbara Island, Malibu Coast and Sunset Views.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30187 Via Rivera
30187 Via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
1974 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled, Ocean View Home awaits the discerning renter. Great curb appeal with paver stone driveway and nicely landscaped yard.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
7095 Via Del Mar
7095 Via Del Mar, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3547 sqft
Gorgeous completely updated home with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows with abundant natural light. Formal living and dining room with ocean views.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28516 Vista Madera
28516 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1436 sqft
Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools District. Beautiful multi-level townhome in "The Courtyard" complex.Short distance to all shopping, schools, freeways.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28800 Palos Verdes Drive E
28800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2703 sqft
Incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rancho Palos Verdes. This gated, and very private home sits on an over 34,000 SF lot and features a long driveway to fit multiple cars and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28206 Ridgepoint Court
28206 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1940 sqft
This bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with approx.1940 sq.ft. is situated in the beautiful gated community of Mira Verde has been updated and ready for new tenants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Rancho Palos Verdes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

