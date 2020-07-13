151 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
12 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,319
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
2112 Velez Drive
2112 Velez Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2269 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rancho Palos Verdes. Utilities included: internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 26th 2020. $4,200/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
2157 W Crestwood Street
2157 Crestwood Street, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1512 sqft
Beautiful bright and airy mid-century home for lease nestled within the peaceful Rancho Palos Verdes Eastview neighborhood. Panoramic views of the harbor, city lights and the ocean.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
7028 Maycroft Dr.
7028 Maycroft Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1684 sqft
7028 Maycroft Dr. Available 08/15/20 Charming RPV Home! - Single story family home walking distance to Vista Grande Elementary School. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Wood flooring throughout formal living and dining room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
1356 W 17th St
1356 W 17th St, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2090 sqft
Harbor View House in Vista Del Oro - Impressive views abound, this Vista Del Oro home surprises sitting up and over San Pedro with city light and harbor views. Charming street side appeal and big views from the Master Bedroom & Patios.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
1272 W 15th St
1272 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2019 sqft
San Pedro 4 bedroom, 3 Bath Home with yard and Deck! - Welcome to this Tudor Style home with lots of character and charm with private master suite with access that leads to a roof top deck and patio.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
27036 Sunnyridge Road
27036 Sunnyridge Road, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4006 sqft
Large Estate Home in Palos Verdes - A unique opportunity to live in a ground up creation of one of Palos Verdes most iconic mid century luxury homes of it’s time! Welcome to Sunnyridge Road where this exemplary 4,000sf home is situated on a level

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
645 Paseo De La Playa
645 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1312 sqft
REAR CORNER PRIVATE UNIT - MEADOW / EUCALYPTUS AND OCEAN TREE FILTERED VIEWS , DUAL PANE WINDOW& SCREENS ,BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED 1 & 3/4 BATHS AND KITCHEN ( REFRIGERATOR -STOVE & DISHWASHER ) , WALL TO WALL CARPETS IN LIVING RM.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
327 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report. Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Palos Verdes rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rancho Palos Verdes rents decline sharply over the past month

Rancho Palos Verdes rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Palos Verdes stand at $3,897 for a one-bedroom apartment and $5,008 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Rancho Palos Verdes' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Palos Verdes

    As rents have increased slightly in Rancho Palos Verdes, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Palos Verdes is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Rancho Palos Verdes' median two-bedroom rent of $5,008 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rancho Palos Verdes' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Palos Verdes than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Rancho Palos Verdes is more than four-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

