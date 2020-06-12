Apartment List
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30523 Rue De La Pierre
30523 Rue De La Pierre, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Beautiful ocean view home featuring five bedrooms and three and a half baths. Located across from Point Vicente Elementary School and within walking distance of Golden Cove Center, this home is perfect for the family with school age children.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301
28120 Peacock Ridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,169
1550 sqft
Get Six Weeks Free Rent at Highridge Apartments - Property Id: 292468 This fabulous three bedroom two bath top floor apartment will take your breath away.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2640 Colt Road
2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 - Rent: $5,500 Per Month - Deposit: $8,000 - Credit Score 600 or Better - 5 Bedrooms - 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2139 W Rockinghorse Road
2139 Rocking Horse Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Great family home conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries and more. This spacious 3 level home features bedrooms on different levels creating unique privacy.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
3200 La Rotonda
3200 La Rotonda Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1527 sqft
Escape to this picturesque, secluded Ocean Terrace condominium complex with panoramic views of the ocean and golf course and surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. This gated complex offers resort living year around.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
43 Hilltop Circle
43 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1913 sqft
Beautiful Corner End Unit located in the Prestigious "The Hill" gated townhouse community. Can sit outside on the front patio, relax and read while viewing queen's necklace.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28191 Ridgecove Court S
28191 Ridgecove Court South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1476 sqft
Great Location! This very private 3 bedroom plus den is located in the desirable Ridgegate complex. Unit is located at the end of the cul-de-sac near the pool and spa and extra parking spaces.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
7030 Crest Road
7030 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
This rebuilt executive lease has top-of-the-line custom features throughout. Rare one level floor plan with two master suites, a private guest/maid's wing, and two additional bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
108 Spindrift Drive
108 Spindrift Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1669 sqft
For Lease!!! Beach living in Luxury! Spectacular modernized beach bungalow in the private and gated beach community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Live large and enjoy endless amounts of panoramic sunsets and beach life all in a place called home.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30102 Via Rivera
30102 Via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Great location , Walking distance to school, near shopping center! Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom one story house with 3 car garage! Great Price ! Lease price including washer, dryer and refrigerator !

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28603 Vista Madera
28603 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1455 sqft
This luxurious townhome is located in the highly sought after complex, "The Courtyards", a quiet resort-style community in Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located close to shopping and dining! Nestled down a quiet street away from the main road,

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30057 Via Victoria
30057 Via Victoria, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Private and Gated Mediterranean Style home with beautiful ocean and Catalina views. Boasting approx. 5,550 SF living space with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, office and a theatre.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
7227 Crest Road
7227 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2691 sqft
Ocean View!!! Nestled in on the quiet Cul De Sac with maximum privacy this rare opportunity to make this house your home. The home boasts PANORAMIC Ocean view and view of Catalina Island.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
28220 Highridge Road
28220 Highridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1757 sqft
Charming newly built with city view and beautifully finished 3 bedroom plus DEN (can be a 4th bedroom), 2.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
31 Via Del Cielo
31 Via Del Cielo, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Discover this Exquisite Mediterranean Home in the peaceful neighborhood of Oceanfront Estates. Rare Front Row Bluff Property “where the ocean meets land” with mesmerizing Ocean, Catalina, Santa Barbara Island, Malibu Coast and Sunset Views.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30187 Via Rivera
30187 Via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Beautiful Remodeled, Ocean View Home awaits the discerning renter. Great curb appeal with paver stone driveway and nicely landscaped yard.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5325 Bayridge Road
5325 Bayridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1243 sqft
Turn-key small house with breathtaking unobstructed ocean view, expansive queen’s necklace view stretching from the beach cities all the way to Malibu; PV golf course accents the blue ocean with lush greenery, Angeles Mountain provides perfect

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
7095 Via Del Mar
7095 Via Del Mar, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Gorgeous completely updated home with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows with abundant natural light. Formal living and dining room with ocean views.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28516 Vista Madera
28516 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1436 sqft
Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools District. Beautiful multi-level townhome in "The Courtyard" complex.Short distance to all shopping, schools, freeways.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28800 Palos Verdes Drive E
28800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rancho Palos Verdes. This gated, and very private home sits on an over 34,000 SF lot and features a long driveway to fit multiple cars and an attached 2 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28206 Ridgepoint Court
28206 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1940 sqft
This bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with approx.1940 sq.ft. is situated in the beautiful gated community of Mira Verde has been updated and ready for new tenants.

Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined significantly over the past month

Rancho Palos Verdes rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Palos Verdes stand at $3,937 for a one-bedroom apartment and $5,059 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Rancho Palos Verdes' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Palos Verdes

    As rents have increased moderately in Rancho Palos Verdes, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Palos Verdes is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Rancho Palos Verdes' median two-bedroom rent of $5,059 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Rancho Palos Verdes.
    • While Rancho Palos Verdes' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Palos Verdes than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rancho Palos Verdes is nearly five times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

