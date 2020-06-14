Apartment List
/
CA
/
rancho palos verdes
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

113 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
13 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
775 sqft
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Palos Verdes

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26019 Oak St Apts
26019 Oak Street, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
711 sqft
Twin Oaks Apts - Property Id: 272495 Rent 1,695.00..Deposit 800.00 at lease signing/move-in. Free first and second months. No application fee. Available Today!! Our Twin Oaks community is located in the charming little city of Lomita, Ca.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Palos Verdes
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
742 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
656 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Southwood Riviera
3 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central San Pedro
339 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
657 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
South Redondo Beach
36 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
751 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Coastal San Pedro
4 Units Available
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,063
705 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Delthome
3 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central San Pedro
6 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
Harbor Gateway South
5 Units Available
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Lomita
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
Central San Pedro
10 Units Available
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coastal San Pedro
1 Unit Available
3620 S. Pacific Ave
3620 South Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
675 sqft
very large one bedroom at the beach - Property Id: 300719 Living just a short walk to the beach. Pacific Sands Apartments is a peaceful and secure community, with onsite management and maintenance staff.

June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report. Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Palos Verdes rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report. Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Palos Verdes rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined significantly over the past month

Rancho Palos Verdes rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Palos Verdes stand at $3,937 for a one-bedroom apartment and $5,059 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Rancho Palos Verdes' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Palos Verdes

    As rents have increased moderately in Rancho Palos Verdes, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Palos Verdes is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Rancho Palos Verdes' median two-bedroom rent of $5,059 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Rancho Palos Verdes.
    • While Rancho Palos Verdes' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Palos Verdes than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rancho Palos Verdes is nearly five times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Palos Verdes 3 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes Accessible ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Balcony
    Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with GarageRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with GymRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with ParkingRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Pool
    Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-DryerRancho Palos Verdes Dog Friendly ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes Furnished ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes Luxury PlacesRancho Palos Verdes Pet Friendly PlacesRancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
    Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
    Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles