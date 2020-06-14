192 Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rancho Palos Verdes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
13 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,477
1375 sqft
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28223 Ridgepoint Court
28223 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1950 sqft
This bright and beautiful multi-story 3-bedroom townhouse is located in the gated and quiet Mira Verde community. Enter through the front door foyer, a coat closet on the left, high-ceiling living room with fireplace to the right.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
27910 Ridgebluff Court
27910 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1595 sqft
Completely Remodeled RPV Townhome in Gated Resort 2 Story units . 2-car Garage Parking. beautiful 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 baths with 2 car garage and private patio/yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
3200 La Rotonda
3200 La Rotonda Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1527 sqft
Escape to this picturesque, secluded Ocean Terrace condominium complex with panoramic views of the ocean and golf course and surrounded by multi-million dollar homes. This gated complex offers resort living year around.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30057 Via Victoria
30057 Via Victoria, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$13,999
5557 sqft
Private and Gated Mediterranean Style home with beautiful ocean and Catalina views. Boasting approx. 5,550 SF living space with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, office and a theatre.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3189 sqft
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
30187 Via Rivera
30187 Via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
1974 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled, Ocean View Home awaits the discerning renter. Great curb appeal with paver stone driveway and nicely landscaped yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5325 Bayridge Road
5325 Bayridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1243 sqft
Turn-key small house with breathtaking unobstructed ocean view, expansive queen’s necklace view stretching from the beach cities all the way to Malibu; PV golf course accents the blue ocean with lush greenery, Angeles Mountain provides perfect

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28800 Palos Verdes Drive E
28800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2703 sqft
Incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rancho Palos Verdes. This gated, and very private home sits on an over 34,000 SF lot and features a long driveway to fit multiple cars and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2319 Colt Road
2319 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3197 sqft
Don't miss this gorgeous home in the Miraleste area of Rancho Palos Verdes. The features include bamboo flooring in living room and sun room, recessed lighting. Family room opens to a large deck offering harbor and city views.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Palos Verdes

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26039 Cypress Street #111
26039 Cypress Street, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1778 sqft
Gorgeous Lomita Townhome Practically Brand New! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath Stand Alone town home built in 2016. Like new. This home has everything: Big master suite with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
961 sqft
Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave. within walking distance to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
92 Crest Road E
92 Crest Road East, Rolling Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,600
3447 sqft
Gorgeous and private estate home in excellent condition situated on over an acre of beautiful, manicured grounds. Located in the private gated community of Rolling Hills this home offers expansive city light and harbor views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2312 Chelsea Road
2312 Chelsea Road, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1786 sqft
This home is situtated on one of the most picturesque streets in the heart of the Lunada Bay neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates. It was remodeled throughout approx.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
765 sqft
Welcome to this quiet cul-de-sac street in LOMITA PINES!! This open floorplan is a single level 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath,, 765sf home on the second floor in a charming 6-unit community on the border of Palos Verdes and Lomita.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas
4130 Paseo De Las Tortugas, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1604 sqft
Beautiful, remodeled single family home in Hollywood Riveria for rent. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, lovingly updated for the pickiest tenant. Family kitchen opens to dining area and back yard deck.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Palos Verdes
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central San Pedro
6 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Carson
23 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rancho Palos Verdes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

