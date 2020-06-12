Apartment List
104 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Rancho Palos Verdes
13 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1160 sqft
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
5927 Armaga Spring Road
5927 Armaga Spring Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1071 sqft
Remodeled second story corner end unit located in back of complex. Quiet and private. Living room access to balcony. Ceilings topped with crown molding.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28035 Ridgebrook Court
28035 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
Get settled and ready for the new school year in the highly esteemed Palos Verdes Unified school district while living in this immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom town home with attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Palos Verdes

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Unit #2
2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1250 sqft
Light in every room townhome in PVE - This Lunada Bay Townhome in a very private complex. Cool fresh breezes from the Pacific Ocean! High vaulted ceilings with many south-facing windows. This 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
961 sqft
Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave. within walking distance to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2575 Via Campesina
2575 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1238 sqft
Prestigious Palos Verdes Estates, Malaga Cove! condo 2Master-bedroom and 2bath. wake up to birds chirping, the Ocean breeze thru the eucalyptus trees. Walk to the Plaza, PV library, 3 minutes to beach, the Riviera.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2316 Palos Verdes Drive W
2316 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1140 sqft
Great property in amazing Lunada Bay area.Prime location! Kitchen has brand new quartz countertops, dishwasher, electric stove, new custom wood cabinets, and new tile floor, custom lights, a new electrical panel in the unit, new water heater.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
765 sqft
Welcome to this quiet cul-de-sac street in LOMITA PINES!! This open floorplan is a single level 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath,, 765sf home on the second floor in a charming 6-unit community on the border of Palos Verdes and Lomita.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Palos Verdes
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
946 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Carson
21 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1235 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
South Redondo Beach
39 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Central San Pedro
341 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1037 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Delthome
10 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Delthome
4 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 10 at 12:40pm
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
West Torrance
30 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.

June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report. Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Palos Verdes rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report. Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Palos Verdes rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Rancho Palos Verdes rents declined significantly over the past month

Rancho Palos Verdes rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Palos Verdes stand at $3,937 for a one-bedroom apartment and $5,059 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Rancho Palos Verdes' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Palos Verdes

    As rents have increased moderately in Rancho Palos Verdes, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Palos Verdes is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Rancho Palos Verdes' median two-bedroom rent of $5,059 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Rancho Palos Verdes.
    • While Rancho Palos Verdes' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Palos Verdes than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rancho Palos Verdes is nearly five times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

