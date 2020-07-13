190 Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA with parking

In Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA, the jutting cliffs fall out from under large, beautiful homes overlooking long views of the Pacific Ocean. With a rolling, scenic backdrop and a short jaunt to Los Angeles, renters in Ranchos Palos Verdes (named “Green Pole Farm” in Spanish after the lavish trees) will find no shortage of incentives to move here. Apartments and houses for rent are pricy but the abundance of posh features like spacious balconies, stone fireplaces, rich hardwood floors and a surplus of amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, clubhouses, and fitness centers make the price tag justified. If you are looking for an apartment, condo, townhouse or home for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, check out our apartment listings to find the place that suits you best. See more