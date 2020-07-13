Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:12 AM

190 Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Palos Verdes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a...
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
12 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,319
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28129 Ridgethorne Court
28129 Ridgethorne Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1978 sqft
LOVELY OCEAN & COASTLINE VIEW, SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Large bedrooms with high ceilings, living room with fireplace, sparkling clean, new laminate wood floor throughout the bedrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
30578 Ganado Drive
30578 Ganado Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3168 sqft
This lovely, split level home offers unobstructed views of the ocean and Catalina Island from almost every room. On the main level is the living room and adjoining dining room with glass sliding doors and full ocean views.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
3821 El Tesoro Place
3821 El Tesoro Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3559 sqft
GRAND EXECUTIVE HOME. Originally built in 1933 and extensively remodeled in 1990. This 3,559 Sq. Ft home sits Majestically above El Tesoro Canyon at the end of a quite cull-de-sac, with views of Los Angeles and L.A. Harbor.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28749 Cedarbluff Drive
28749 Cedarbluff Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
1806 sqft
Welcome to this Large Home Nestled on the Rancho Palos Verdes Peninsula Overlooking the Picturesque Blue Pacific Ocean! Sit in the backyard and enjoy unobstructed ocean views and watch as the ships sail by.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
2112 Velez Drive
2112 Velez Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2269 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rancho Palos Verdes. Utilities included: internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 26th 2020. $4,200/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5738 Scotwood Drive
5738 Scotwood Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2448 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great Rancho Palos Verdes in a quiet neighborhood. Recently remodeled freshly painted interior and new laminated wood floor

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
27902 Ridgebluff Court
27902 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Beautiful unit nicely situated across from the tennis court. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a family room/den downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. Newer paint and carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28516 Vista Madera
28516 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1436 sqft
Award Winning Palos Verdes Schools District. Beautiful multi-level townhome in "The Courtyard" complex.Short distance to all shopping, schools, freeways.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28551 Radbrook Court
28551 Radbrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1157 sqft
One level end unit. Newer wood grain vinyl flooring throughout except for the hall bath which has a tile floor. Freshly painted , crown molding, paneled doors, kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel sink.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28223 Ridgepoint Court
28223 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1950 sqft
This bright and beautiful multi-story 3-bedroom townhouse is located in the gated and quiet Mira Verde community. Enter through the front door foyer, a coat closet on the left, high-ceiling living room with fireplace to the right.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5203 Elkmont Drive
5203 Elkmont Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1434 sqft
Great Silver Spur neighborhood. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Tile entry way. Kitchen and spacious eating area with pantry cupboards, tile floors and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
108 Spindrift Drive
108 Spindrift Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1669 sqft
For Lease!!! Beach living in Luxury! Spectacular modernized beach bungalow in the private and gated beach community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Live large and enjoy endless amounts of panoramic sunsets and beach life all in a place called home.

1 of 37

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
27128 Springcreek Road
27128 Springcreek Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1970 sqft
Bright and cheery one level home on a large, flat lot situated in a quiet, family oriented neighborhood close to schools, parks, and shops. Freshly painted, with all three bathrooms newly renovated with cabinets, sinks, and fixtures.

1 of 39

Last updated April 16 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
29121 Covecrest Drive
29121 Covecrest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
2090 sqft
Welcome to Paradise on the Peninsula! Don't miss your opportunity to live in this ONE STORY home with a BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEW FROM CATALINA ISLAND ALL THE WAY TO MALIBU and located atop Palos Verdes in the center of Rancho Palos Verdes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
34 San Clemente Drive
34 San Clemente Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3750 sqft
View! View! View! Amazing estate on 1/2 acre lot with unobstructed Ocean and Catalina Island view.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
12 Calle Viento
12 Calle Viento, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,750
4891 sqft
Stunning Mediterranean home for lease in the coveted community of Oceanfront Estates! Enjoy the best of Palos Verdes while living in this beautiful home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
2157 W Crestwood Street
2157 Crestwood Street, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1512 sqft
Beautiful bright and airy mid-century home for lease nestled within the peaceful Rancho Palos Verdes Eastview neighborhood. Panoramic views of the harbor, city lights and the ocean.
City Guide for Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

In Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA, the jutting cliffs fall out from under large, beautiful homes overlooking long views of the Pacific Ocean. With a rolling, scenic backdrop and a short jaunt to Los Angeles, renters in Ranchos Palos Verdes (named “Green Pole Farm” in Spanish after the lavish trees) will find no shortage of incentives to move here. Apartments and houses for rent are pricy but the abundance of posh features like spacious balconies, stone fireplaces, rich hardwood floors and a surplus of amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, clubhouses, and fitness centers make the price tag justified. If you are looking for an apartment, condo, townhouse or home for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, check out our apartment listings to find the place that suits you best. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Palos Verdes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

