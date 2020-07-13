190 Apartments for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA with parking
In Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA, the jutting cliffs fall out from under large, beautiful homes overlooking long views of the Pacific Ocean. With a rolling, scenic backdrop and a short jaunt to Los Angeles, renters in Ranchos Palos Verdes (named “Green Pole Farm” in Spanish after the lavish trees) will find no shortage of incentives to move here. Apartments and houses for rent are pricy but the abundance of posh features like spacious balconies, stone fireplaces, rich hardwood floors and a surplus of amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, clubhouses, and fitness centers make the price tag justified. If you are looking for an apartment, condo, townhouse or home for rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, check out our apartment listings to find the place that suits you best. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Palos Verdes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.