9511 Stoneybrock Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage sauna

Impressive Private Semi-Custom Estate. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac. Evoking a lifestyle and serenity most people only dream about. Abundance of amenities over $350,000 spent in upgrades. Open the doors to this 5 bed 4 bath residence that is full of uncompromising magnitude and beauty. Gourmet modernized kitchen with oversize island, custom cabinets with lighting, stainless steel appliance, pull out coffee bar, and industrial size gas 6 burner stove with 2 ovens. 1 bed & bath down, your eyes will be amazed custom glass staircase leading you up to the large den that has views of the mountains, upstairs Landry area, 3 oversize bedrooms with custom closets, & 2 more bathrooms. Master suite with His/hers designer master closets. You won’t believe the Extra Large Master bath with 2 shower heads and rain falling from the ceilings also plumbed for a sauna. Dual sinks, custom cabinetry & amazing views (over 25k spent just in the master bath). Custom doors throughout. 2nd laundry room is located in the 2 car garage with custom build in cabinets. The outdoor covered patio is an entertainer's dream to enjoy the incredible Southern California evenings. Not only is the house over 3,000sq.ft. 28,000sq.ft. OVERSIZE yard perfect for entertain family and friends and large events. 150+ ficus trees fenced off chicken/coop and fruit trees. Come explore this incredible home & experience the beauty. Home is also for Sale.