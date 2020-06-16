All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like 9511 Stoneybrock Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
9511 Stoneybrock Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

9511 Stoneybrock Place

9511 Stoneybrock Circle · (949) 389-0004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9511 Stoneybrock Circle, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
Impressive Private Semi-Custom Estate. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac. Evoking a lifestyle and serenity most people only dream about. Abundance of amenities over $350,000 spent in upgrades. Open the doors to this 5 bed 4 bath residence that is full of uncompromising magnitude and beauty. Gourmet modernized kitchen with oversize island, custom cabinets with lighting, stainless steel appliance, pull out coffee bar, and industrial size gas 6 burner stove with 2 ovens. 1 bed & bath down, your eyes will be amazed custom glass staircase leading you up to the large den that has views of the mountains, upstairs Landry area, 3 oversize bedrooms with custom closets, & 2 more bathrooms. Master suite with His/hers designer master closets. You won’t believe the Extra Large Master bath with 2 shower heads and rain falling from the ceilings also plumbed for a sauna. Dual sinks, custom cabinetry & amazing views (over 25k spent just in the master bath). Custom doors throughout. 2nd laundry room is located in the 2 car garage with custom build in cabinets. The outdoor covered patio is an entertainer's dream to enjoy the incredible Southern California evenings. Not only is the house over 3,000sq.ft. 28,000sq.ft. OVERSIZE yard perfect for entertain family and friends and large events. 150+ ficus trees fenced off chicken/coop and fruit trees. Come explore this incredible home & experience the beauty. Home is also for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9511 Stoneybrock Place have any available units?
9511 Stoneybrock Place has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 9511 Stoneybrock Place have?
Some of 9511 Stoneybrock Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9511 Stoneybrock Place currently offering any rent specials?
9511 Stoneybrock Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 Stoneybrock Place pet-friendly?
No, 9511 Stoneybrock Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 9511 Stoneybrock Place offer parking?
Yes, 9511 Stoneybrock Place does offer parking.
Does 9511 Stoneybrock Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9511 Stoneybrock Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 Stoneybrock Place have a pool?
No, 9511 Stoneybrock Place does not have a pool.
Does 9511 Stoneybrock Place have accessible units?
No, 9511 Stoneybrock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9511 Stoneybrock Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9511 Stoneybrock Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9511 Stoneybrock Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Village on the Green
9400 Fairway View Pl
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Homecoming At Terra Vista
11660 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity