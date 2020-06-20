All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
8681 Lago Vista Pl

8681 Lago Vista Pl · (909) 989-1220 ext. 101
Location

8681 Lago Vista Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8681 Lago Vista Pl · Avail. now

$2,425

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

Wonderful Home in Rancho Cucamonga! - Beautiful open floor plan, two story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse, 1684 sq. ft. Tile floor in large kitchen with eating area, granite counter tops, fireplace, bright and spacious, sliding glass doors, spacious bedrooms, large master suite with walk-in closet, central air conditioning, inside laundry hook ups, 1 car garage attached.
Tenant(s) must carry rental insurance for the duration of the tenancy.
Please call Caliber Property Management at 909-989-1220 to schedule a tour to view this beautiful property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

