8681 Lago Vista Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Home in Rancho Cucamonga! - Beautiful open floor plan, two story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse, 1684 sq. ft. Tile floor in large kitchen with eating area, granite counter tops, fireplace, bright and spacious, sliding glass doors, spacious bedrooms, large master suite with walk-in closet, central air conditioning, inside laundry hook ups, 1 car garage attached.

Tenant(s) must carry rental insurance for the duration of the tenancy.

Please call Caliber Property Management at 909-989-1220 to schedule a tour to view this beautiful property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781186)