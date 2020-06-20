12358 Snapdragon Street

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is freshly painted and ready for you! Home is located in quiet desirable, Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood. As you enter you will notice the spacious living room continue through and find the centrally located kitchen with breakfast nook and large family room great for entertaining. Three bedrooms can be found upstairs including the master which is complete with large closet and private bathroom. The back yard is spacious with a large covered patio. Great for summer gatherings with your built in barbecue. Located close to top rated schools in the Etiwanda school district this home is just what you've been looking for! Don't wait, it is sure to rent fast!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Etiwanda School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

GARDENING: Tenant billed $100 monthly.

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.