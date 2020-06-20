All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
12358 Snapdragon Street

Location

12358 Snapdragon Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Victoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is freshly painted and ready for you! Home is located in quiet desirable, Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood. As you enter you will notice the spacious living room continue through and find the centrally located kitchen with breakfast nook and large family room great for entertaining. Three bedrooms can be found upstairs including the master which is complete with large closet and private bathroom. The back yard is spacious with a large covered patio. Great for summer gatherings with your built in barbecue. Located close to top rated schools in the Etiwanda school district this home is just what you've been looking for! Don't wait, it is sure to rent fast!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Etiwanda School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $100 monthly.
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12358 Snapdragon Street have any available units?
12358 Snapdragon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
Is 12358 Snapdragon Street currently offering any rent specials?
12358 Snapdragon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12358 Snapdragon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12358 Snapdragon Street is pet friendly.
Does 12358 Snapdragon Street offer parking?
No, 12358 Snapdragon Street does not offer parking.
Does 12358 Snapdragon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12358 Snapdragon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12358 Snapdragon Street have a pool?
No, 12358 Snapdragon Street does not have a pool.
Does 12358 Snapdragon Street have accessible units?
No, 12358 Snapdragon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12358 Snapdragon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12358 Snapdragon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12358 Snapdragon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12358 Snapdragon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
