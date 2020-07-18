All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

11899 Mount Cambridge Court

11899 Mount Cambridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

11899 Mount Cambridge Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Caryn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated 2 story house, 3 bedrooms& 2 1/2 baths with marble floor throughout on main floor, High ceiling living room is with brick fireplace, Kitchen is with granite countertop/upgraded cabinet & stainless appliances, Wood flooring on 2nd floor, Double doors in vaulted ceilings' mater bedroom lead to balcony with excellent view of the valley. the other two bedrooms upstairs are also with mountain views, Distinguished school districts. Low maintenance backyard with mature fruit trees. Easy access to freeway, Close to parks, walking/biking trails & shopping. credit check is a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11899 Mount Cambridge Court have any available units?
11899 Mount Cambridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 11899 Mount Cambridge Court have?
Some of 11899 Mount Cambridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11899 Mount Cambridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
11899 Mount Cambridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11899 Mount Cambridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 11899 Mount Cambridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 11899 Mount Cambridge Court offer parking?
No, 11899 Mount Cambridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 11899 Mount Cambridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11899 Mount Cambridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11899 Mount Cambridge Court have a pool?
No, 11899 Mount Cambridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 11899 Mount Cambridge Court have accessible units?
No, 11899 Mount Cambridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11899 Mount Cambridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11899 Mount Cambridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
