11899 Mount Cambridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful updated 2 story house, 3 bedrooms& 2 1/2 baths with marble floor throughout on main floor, High ceiling living room is with brick fireplace, Kitchen is with granite countertop/upgraded cabinet & stainless appliances, Wood flooring on 2nd floor, Double doors in vaulted ceilings' mater bedroom lead to balcony with excellent view of the valley. the other two bedrooms upstairs are also with mountain views, Distinguished school districts. Low maintenance backyard with mature fruit trees. Easy access to freeway, Close to parks, walking/biking trails & shopping. credit check is a must.