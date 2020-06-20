All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
11281 Terra Vista Parkway
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

11281 Terra Vista Parkway

11281 Terra Vista Parkway West · (909) 766-9796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11281 Terra Vista Parkway West, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
FOR RENT. All appliances are new, and unit was freshly painted. New carpet and laminate floors. Its a Beautiful Condo located in the Antigua Community! Within minutes to Victoria Gardens, 210 and 15 Fwy access and multiple parks and top-rated schools. This condo has an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room divided by the Island perfect for morning breakfast or entertaining your guests. Plenty of cabinet space and room for an extra eat-in area. The downstairs also features a half bath for your guests and the laundry area. The master bedroom has its own bathroom with dual vanity sinks. The community provides a sparkling swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, a BBQ area, and plenty of guest parking. This will not last long so schedule your showing soon!!

Amenities: Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11281 Terra Vista Parkway have any available units?
11281 Terra Vista Parkway has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 11281 Terra Vista Parkway have?
Some of 11281 Terra Vista Parkway's amenities include parking, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11281 Terra Vista Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
11281 Terra Vista Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11281 Terra Vista Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 11281 Terra Vista Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 11281 Terra Vista Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 11281 Terra Vista Parkway does offer parking.
Does 11281 Terra Vista Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11281 Terra Vista Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11281 Terra Vista Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 11281 Terra Vista Parkway has a pool.
Does 11281 Terra Vista Parkway have accessible units?
No, 11281 Terra Vista Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 11281 Terra Vista Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11281 Terra Vista Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
