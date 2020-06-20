11281 Terra Vista Parkway

Amenities

FOR RENT. All appliances are new, and unit was freshly painted. New carpet and laminate floors. Its a Beautiful Condo located in the Antigua Community! Within minutes to Victoria Gardens, 210 and 15 Fwy access and multiple parks and top-rated schools. This condo has an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room divided by the Island perfect for morning breakfast or entertaining your guests. Plenty of cabinet space and room for an extra eat-in area. The downstairs also features a half bath for your guests and the laundry area. The master bedroom has its own bathroom with dual vanity sinks. The community provides a sparkling swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, a BBQ area, and plenty of guest parking. This will not last long so schedule your showing soon!!



