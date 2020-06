Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING... Beautiful Towne Park Circle condo, offering two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, indoor laundry, downstairs is tile and laminate flooring. Newer HVAC system replaced, large patio and small yard area with view of the pool. One car garage and one car carport. Fridge, washer, dryer are included. Move in ready June 1st. Big plus, near 210 freeway, shopping and a part of the Claremont School District. This is a no pets/no smoking property.