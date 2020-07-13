/
apartments with pool
139 Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA with pool
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,435
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
937 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1743 Home Terrace
1743 Home Terrace Drive, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Home Terrace - Property Id: 306653 Remodelled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse in a gated complex. 2 swimming pools, 1 tennis court in a green setting.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
356 Carrione Court
356 Carrione Court, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1392 sqft
Welcome home to this great Condo in an exclusive community! This home has 2 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Dining room, living room, lovely patio. 2 Car garage attached, washer and dryer inside garage. Community pool and spa. Close to 71, 60, 10 Fwy.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
846 Pommelo Way
846 Pommelo Way, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2110 sqft
Beautiful home for rent! Close to Claremont downtown, schools, university, shopping center, nice neighborhood, HOA has swimming pool, BBQ. Welcome to your new home!
Results within 1 mile of Pomona
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
3 Units Available
West La Verne
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
6 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,536
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Village
770 W 1st Street
770 1st Street, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
13422 Parkview
13422 Parkview Ter, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1970 sqft
Beautiful Pool House in the heart of Chino Hills! 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom Single Family House with larger entertaining area. Great location! Walking distance to Chino hills and school! Very nice and new title flooring downstair. Walk to the Park.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
13541 Anochecer Avenue
13541 Anchecer Avenue, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2512 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Pool Home coveniently located near highly rated schools, shops (The Shoppes of Chino Hills, Costco, Lowes), great restaurants, and very accessible to the 60, 57, and 71, 10, and 15 Freeways.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - H
580 Bucknell Avenue, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Village Residential
660 W Bonita Ave 25C
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 25C Available 09/01/20 Bonita Terrace MidCentury Modern Garden Apartments - Property Id: 317800 Fabulous Mid-Century Modern Garden Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Claremont California Fully Remodeled with Fantastic Amenities Unbeatable
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
Last updated July 13 at 07:25am
6 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 07:22am
4 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
54 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,573
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,686
1307 sqft
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
