Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

eaves Phillips Ranch

400 Appian Way · (608) 719-3993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA 91766

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 014-303 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,780

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 016-303 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 008-306 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,806

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 011-208 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,890

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 014-208 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,890

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 010-204 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,890

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Phillips Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
carport
courtyard
parking
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Eaves Phillips Ranch offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, with furnished homes available. Located on Appian Way, eaves Phillips Ranch is conveniently located within easy access of the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways, along with nearby access to the Metrolink line. Pomona is situated in the heart of Los Angeles County, located 30 miles east of Los Angeles. eaves Phillips Ranch offers residents a range of amenities including outdoor swimming pools, fitness center, BBQ/grill areas and an on-site business center. Apartment homes also feature wood burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds); No monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot and Carport: included in lease, Detached Garage $50/month (single space), $100 (double space); Guest parking.
Storage Details: Detached Garage $50/month (single space), $100 (double space)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Phillips Ranch have any available units?
eaves Phillips Ranch has 41 units available starting at $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does eaves Phillips Ranch have?
Some of eaves Phillips Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Phillips Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Phillips Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Phillips Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Phillips Ranch is pet friendly.
Does eaves Phillips Ranch offer parking?
Yes, eaves Phillips Ranch offers parking.
Does eaves Phillips Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Phillips Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Phillips Ranch have a pool?
Yes, eaves Phillips Ranch has a pool.
Does eaves Phillips Ranch have accessible units?
No, eaves Phillips Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Phillips Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Phillips Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does eaves Phillips Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, eaves Phillips Ranch has units with air conditioning.
