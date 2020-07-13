Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry range air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed carport courtyard parking bike storage garage guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly

Eaves Phillips Ranch offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, with furnished homes available. Located on Appian Way, eaves Phillips Ranch is conveniently located within easy access of the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways, along with nearby access to the Metrolink line. Pomona is situated in the heart of Los Angeles County, located 30 miles east of Los Angeles. eaves Phillips Ranch offers residents a range of amenities including outdoor swimming pools, fitness center, BBQ/grill areas and an on-site business center. Apartment homes also feature wood burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers.