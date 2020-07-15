10 Studio Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,437
498 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
325 E. Alvarado Street
325 East Alvarado Street, Pomona, CA
Studio
$700
190 sqft
Room Only - not entire house. This is a room only for rent in a 4 bedroom house. You will have access to the kitchen and a shared bathroom. Each room is rented to a different tenant. No smoking or drug use.
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
716 N Vallejo Way
716 North Vallejo Way, Upland, CA
Studio
$1,000
250 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Affordable Upland Studio - Property Id: 33145 This cute and affordable Upland studio is available for rent. There is a small 3/4 bath and walk-in closet, as well as the main studio space.
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,545
526 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,659
500 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,507
521 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,610
500 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
