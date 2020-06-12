/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
91 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
35 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
521 n erie st
521 Erie St, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction be the first to live in this new home! (RLNE5785765)
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11 Goldstar Pl
11 Goldstar Place, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1330 sqft
A charming 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths modern condo for rent in a quiet highly desirable neighborhood in a Gated Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona. Lease Duration is 1year.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3752 Towne Park Circle
3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.
Results within 1 mile of Pomona
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
880 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Vista
1 Unit Available
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard
679 Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill and San Jose in Claremont.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1065 sqft
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Vista
1 Unit Available
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Galaxie
11 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
7 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1117 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Ontario
9 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1451 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eastland
6 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
15 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1433 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
