Apartment List
/
CA
/
pomona
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,392
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashport St.
1009 Ashport Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Pomona House on Cul-De-Sac - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ASHPORT to (763) 225-1739 Rested on a 7,517 sq. ft.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3752 Towne Park Circle
3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11 Knoll Ridge Drive
11 Knoll Ridge Drive, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2381 sqft
Move in condition lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a 5 minute walk to the mile long greenbelt- that is one of the gems of "The Ranch". All 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, with 2381 sf on a large 9305 sf lot.
Results within 1 mile of Pomona
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Village
1 Unit Available
142 Principia Ct
142 Principia Court, Claremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1674 sqft
Welcome to Village Walk Townhomes! This beautiful property is nestled at the end of the courtyard with a private patio to enjoy your morning coffee/tea and walking distance to the Claremont Village, Metrolink station. The property has 4 bedrooms/2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
24139 Sylvan Glen Rd Unit G
24139 Sylvan Glen Road, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1168 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Diamond Bar is located near freeway, shopping centers, schools. It has a attached garage, washer and dryer hook-ups, small patio, wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Vista
1 Unit Available
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard
679 Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill and San Jose in Claremont.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Vista
1 Unit Available
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Residential
1 Unit Available
660 W Bonita Ave 31J
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 31J Available 05/01/20 Bonita Terrace Apartments - Property Id: 168184 Gorgeous Remodel! Brand New Kitchen, Black Granite Counter tops, Electric Cook-top & Oven, Refinished Cabinets, Lots of Natural Light, Ceiling-to-Floor Windows + Sky

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
760 Golden Springs Dr #A
760 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1438 sqft
760 GOLDEN SPRINGS DR #A DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED/2.5 BATH) - This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,438 living sqft. w/central air/heat.
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Covina
10 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Foothill Corridor
10 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,729
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastland
7 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pomona, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pomona renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona 3 BedroomsPomona Accessible ApartmentsPomona Apartments with Balcony
Pomona Apartments with GaragePomona Apartments with GymPomona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPomona Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPomona Apartments with Parking
Pomona Apartments with PoolPomona Apartments with Washer-DryerPomona Dog Friendly ApartmentsPomona Furnished ApartmentsPomona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton