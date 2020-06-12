/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
125 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
13 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
521 n erie st
521 Erie St, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction be the first to live in this new home! (RLNE5785765)
1 Unit Available
11 Goldstar Pl
11 Goldstar Place, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1330 sqft
A charming 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths modern condo for rent in a quiet highly desirable neighborhood in a Gated Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona. Lease Duration is 1year.
1 Unit Available
3752 Towne Park Circle
3752 Towne Park Circle, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools, Claremont Schools! This Townhouse has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt/Totally Remodel. Come live in the Lap of Luxury! This remodel is straight out of a magazine. So Elegant and refined.
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.
1 Unit Available
665 N Towne Avenue
665 North Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
Wonderful unit with great size front yard. great floor plan with living room, dinning room, great kitchen, full size bath, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage. Easy access to shopping area, 10 Fwy, hospital, and western university. No laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Pomona
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
880 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
24139 Sylvan Glen Rd Unit G
24139 Sylvan Glen Road, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1168 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Diamond Bar is located near freeway, shopping centers, schools. It has a attached garage, washer and dryer hook-ups, small patio, wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, fireplace.
Vista
1 Unit Available
679 S Indian Hill Boulevard
679 Indian Hill Boulevard, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,088 sq ft condo with a large private patio just off of Indian Hill and San Jose in Claremont.
1 Unit Available
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1065 sqft
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms.
Vista
1 Unit Available
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
20 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Downtown Ontario
8 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1451 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
5 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
San Dimas
5 Units Available
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
923 sqft
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
San Dimas
5 Units Available
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
