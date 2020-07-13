Apartment List
/
CA
/
pomona
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pomona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,435
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
937 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1743 Home Terrace
1743 Home Terrace Drive, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Home Terrace - Property Id: 306653 Remodelled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse in a gated complex. 2 swimming pools, 1 tennis court in a green setting.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
521 Erie St
521 Erie St, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction be the first to live in this new home! (RLNE5785765)

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Sawtelle Court
39 Sawtelle St, Pomona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
39 Sawtelle Court Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Brand new 5BD/4BR open-concept home in Phillips Ranch Pomona - Brand new home located at Phillips Ranch in Pomona.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
356 Carrione Court
356 Carrione Court, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1392 sqft
Welcome home to this great Condo in an exclusive community! This home has 2 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Dining room, living room, lovely patio. 2 Car garage attached, washer and dryer inside garage. Community pool and spa. Close to 71, 60, 10 Fwy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
657 E Jefferson Avenue 659
657 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
560 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A MUST SEE, separated rear unit on duplex property, Preserved antique character home that has been updated with new plumbing, circuit breaker and all electrical outlets, newer air conditioning and heating system, wood floor through out, open living

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
11 Quail Summit Circle
11 Quail Summit Circle, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Nestled in on a quite cul-de-sac in Phillips Ranch is this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3120 N Garey Avenue N
3120 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1050 sqft
APARTMENT: Large 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, floor to ceiling stone or used brick wood burning fireplace. Recently painted interior and exterior, landscaping, completely remodeled interior, new Bamboo wood, and tile floors.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
665 N Towne Avenue
665 North Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
Wonderful unit with great size front yard. great floor plan with living room, dinning room, great kitchen, full size bath, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage. Easy access to shopping area, 10 Fwy, hospital, and western university. No laundry.

1 of 29

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
725 Bangor Street
725 Bangor Street, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1612 sqft
This stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a Planned Unit Development featuring a wide driveway. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite counter tops, Stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cupboard space.
Results within 1 mile of Pomona
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
3 Units Available
West La Verne
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,536
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Claremont
788 Huron Drive
788 Huron Drive, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2000 sqft
Beautiful, newer courtyard style home in the very desirable Serrano community. Home features a huge kitchen with more cabinet and counter space than anyone could ever use! Cabinets are newer and counter top is granite. Appliances are stainless steel.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
23430 Sunset Crossing Rd A
23430 Sunset Crossing Road, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1051 sqft
Beautiful Single Story upgraded Townhome - This is a single story town-home that has been updated with new stainless steel Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. It also includes a stainless steel refrigerator.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Village
770 W 1st Street
770 1st Street, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
13249 Sunnyslope Drive
13249 Sunnyslope Drive, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1076 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom condo in the desired North Chino Hills area. Home has just been cleaned, tastefully upgraded, and remodeled to satisfy the renter with discriminating taste.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
316 Calle Moreno
316 Calle Moreno, San Dimas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2020 sqft
Elegant and Exclusive Bel Vintage Gated Community home in the prestigious Via Verde Area. This is a FOUR bedroom 3 Bathroom home with ONE Bedroom with a closet downstairs could also be used as a Den or Office.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - H
580 Bucknell Avenue, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lordsburg
2317 Bonita Avenue
2317 Bonita Avenue, La Verne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2018 sqft
This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4195 Kingsley Street
4195 Kingsley Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1335 sqft
Gated community, Three bedrooms two and a half bath condo with its own two car garages separated by a little courtyard. Remodeled showers, new toilets, indoor laundry room, laminated flooring, new dual pane windows and sliding door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pomona, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pomona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona 3 BedroomsPomona Apartments with Balcony
Pomona Apartments with GaragePomona Apartments with GymPomona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPomona Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPomona Apartments with Parking
Pomona Apartments with PoolPomona Apartments with Washer-DryerPomona Dog Friendly ApartmentsPomona Furnished ApartmentsPomona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton