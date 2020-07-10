/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
83 Apartments for rent in Pomona, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
39 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,437
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
937 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
11 Quail Summit Circle
11 Quail Summit Circle, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Nestled in on a quite cul-de-sac in Phillips Ranch is this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
Results within 1 mile of Pomona
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Village
770 W 1st Street
770 1st Street, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Lordsburg
2010 Canopy Lane
2010 Canopy Ln, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This detached condo is just steps away from Edwards movie theater, Stater Brothers & Vons supermarkets, Target, Sprouts, many dining options, etc...
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
56 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,863
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,723
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Ontario
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
2 Units Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,637
1307 sqft
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Similar Pages
Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona 3 BedroomsPomona Accessible ApartmentsPomona Apartments with Balcony
Pomona Apartments with GaragePomona Apartments with GymPomona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPomona Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPomona Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA